GSX Solutions to Showcase Must-Have Office 365 Toolbox at Microsoft Ignite Australia Conference

Top-of-the-line GSX products simplify Office 365 Management while reducing costs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - (Australia - Feb 2, 2017) [MS Ignite] -- GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of management solutions for on-premises and cloud unified communications, will feature the latest upgrades for administrators, including must-have management tools for Office 365, at the Microsoft Ignite Australia Conference.

Killer features to be showcased at Microsoft Ignite will include:

- Cloud performance monitoring tools, which help administrators identify issues before they impact the end-user experience. The new centralized web interface GSX Gizmo provides an overview of quality of service delivered to end-users and helps to speed-up troubleshooting. GSX Robot Users are nimble and agile engines deployable in multiple locations to run scans and report back to the GSX Gizmo web interface from anywhere around the world. The GSX Robot User recently received accolades as a "killer feature" for IT professionals by MSExchange.org.

- The all-new GSX 365 Security Audit, which helps administrators secure their cloud environments by offering clear insights into their systems for fast incident responses. GSX created the Security Audit to minimize risks and ensure security for Office 365 users.

- The advanced Usage Reporting tool, which provides over 90 reports to understand how your Office 365 services are being used in order to measure adoption and optimize ROI.

"Having full control over Office 365 is often challenging for administrators. With the GSX toolbox, they can shed light on all aspects of 365 performance, usage and security," said Jean-Francois Piot, Vice President of Product Management for GSX Solutions.

For more information on GSX solutions for Office 365 please see http://www.gsx.com/office-365-management-tools-2

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and reporting solutions for unified communications, whether on-premises or in the cloud, including Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Skype for Business, Blackberry servers and IBM applications. A single dashboard monitors the applications themselves, as well as all components that might impact their performance, including network, identity management, security, database, load balancer, and operating system. Powerful Office 365 management tools include advanced usage reporting, simplified security auditing, enterprise class administration, and end-to-end performance monitoring.

GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner, and a Microsoft Gold Partner on Messaging competency. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.