GSX Solutions Webinar: Monitoring Exchange, SharePoint and Skype for Business, Sign up Today

Microsoft MVP, Gary Steere, reveals key findings on measuring end-user experiences and ensuring business continuity in a hybrid world

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com] -- the global leader in proactive, consolidated monitoring and reporting of enterprise collaboration environments, including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, BlackBerry Enterprise Server (BES), and IBM Notes, today announced a new webinar on Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring. Microsoft MVP and Certified Master, Gary Steere, will be the featured speaker. Gary has nearly 20 years of experience in technology and has always maintained a passion for delivering an exceptional user experience in complex hybrid scenarios. Registration is now available at http://www.gsx.com/webinar-hybrid-world-monitoring.

Who:

IT representatives seeking deep insight into how end-user applications perform on key tasks.

What:

Why you still need a 3rd party monitoring tool once you moved your applications to the Cloud.

How to measure your end-user experience accross the globe.

What is the impact of the ecosystem on the service delivered.

When:

Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 10 a.m Eastern time zone (US & Canada), 4 p.m. Central Europe time zone.

Where: Please sgn up today at http://www.gsx.com/webinar-hybrid-world-monitoring.

