GSX Solutions Webinar: Monitoring Exchange, SharePoint and Skype for Business, Sign up Today

SOURCE: GSX Solutions, Inc.
March 30, 2017 11:31 ET
Microsoft MVP, Gary Steere, reveals key findings on measuring end-user experiences and ensuring business continuity in a hybrid world
Microsoft MVP, Gary Steere, reveals key findings on measuring end-user experiences and ensuring business continuity in a hybrid world
BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com] -- the global leader in proactive, consolidated monitoring and reporting of enterprise collaboration environments, including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, BlackBerry Enterprise Server (BES), and IBM Notes, today announced a new webinar on Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring. Microsoft MVP and Certified Master, Gary Steere, will be the featured speaker. Gary has nearly 20 years of experience in technology and has always maintained a passion for delivering an exceptional user experience in complex hybrid scenarios. Registration is now available at http://www.gsx.com/webinar-hybrid-world-monitoring.
Who:
What:
When:
Where: Please sgn up today at http://www.gsx.com/webinar-hybrid-world-monitoring.
About GSX Solutions
GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
GSX company contact: marketing@gsx.com
Media contact: gsx@transform.pr
GSX company contact: marketing@gsx.com
Media contact: gsx@transform.pr
See all RSS Newsfeeds