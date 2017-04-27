GSX Solutions Webinar: Office 365 User Management in a Hybrid Environment

Maximize user satisfaction on Office 365

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - GSX Solutions (www.gsx.com), the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications today announced a new webinar about user management in complex hybrid cloud environment. The webinar will explore how administrators can optimize end-user satisfaction to ensure a smooth Office 365 environment for collaboration.

During this 30-minute webinar we will cover the following pain points:

How to easily organize and manage Office 365 for multiple lines of business spread across the world?

How to concurrently manage my Office 365 users when they're still in on-premises Active Directory?

How to easily delegate Office 365 administration to my IT admins around the world and control their access rights?

How to offload daily administration to my Help Desk staff to free up my senior IT staff?

GSX 365 Enterprise Management is a simple "plug-and-play" SaaS product that allows administrators to heavily automate all Office 365 license and user administration, control IT administrator access rights, track and report on all Office 365 user and IT administrator activity -- all done through a single pane of glass administration portal.

Registration is now open: http://www.gsx.com/webinar-the-art-of-office-365-user-management-in-a-hybrid-environment

Attend this webinar to learn:

Why effective user management helps control costs

What automation and delegations options available to reduce workload on the IT team

How to increase Office 365 security and administrative control

Why you should track Office 365 adoption and usage

When:

Thursday, May 11, 2017

-- 11 a.m Eastern Time Zone (US and Canada)

-- 5 p.m. Central Europe Time Zone.

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com.

