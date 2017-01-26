GTA REALTORS® Release Condominium Market Statistics

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Toronto Real Estate Board President Larry Cerqua announced that condominium apartment sales reported by Greater Toronto REALTORS® in the fourth quarter of 2016 were up by 22.3 per cent year-over-year to 6,831. Over the same period of time, new listings were down by 13.4 per cent.
With a double-digit annual increase in sales and a double-digit annual decline in new listings, condo market conditions tightened substantially over the past year.
"Gone are the days when we were concerned about a potential glut in inventory in the condominium apartment market. The supply concerns that have been top-of-mind for ground-oriented home types are also now a reality for the condo market segment.
Regardless of the price measure considered, heightened competition between condo buyers has resulted in double-digit price inflation," said Mr. Cerqua.
At the end of the fourth quarter, the MLS® Home Price Index apartment benchmark price was up by 15.2 per cent. The average condominium apartment selling price for the fourth quarter was up by 14.5 per cent to $437,281.
"First-time buyers represent an important component of home ownership demand. Many households looking to purchase their first home will consider a condominium apartment. Interest in this market segment has continued to grow as prices for low-rise home types have increased on a sustained basis," said Jason Mercer, TREB's Director of Market Analysis.
|
|Condominium Apartment Market Summary
|Fourth Quarter 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|
|Sales
|
|Average Price
|
|Sales
|
|Average Price
|Total TREB
|
|6,831
|
|$437,281
|
|5,587
|
|$381,981
|Halton Region
|
|194
|
|$442,613
|
|157
|
|$383,406
|Peel Region
|
|886
|
|$331,224
|
|805
|
|$280,848
|City of Toronto
|
|4,842
|
|$465,403
|
|3,961
|
|$407,825
|York Region
|
|775
|
|$403,375
|
|542
|
|$367,482
|Durham Region
|
|114
|
|$324,295
|
|114
|
|$277,343
|Other Areas
|
|20
|
|$233,535
|
|8
|
|$208,000
|Source: Toronto Real Estate Board
Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state- of-the-art Multiple Listing Service. Over 46,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.
