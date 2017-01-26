GTA REALTORS® Release Condominium Market Statistics

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Toronto Real Estate Board President Larry Cerqua announced that condominium apartment sales reported by Greater Toronto REALTORS® in the fourth quarter of 2016 were up by 22.3 per cent year-over-year to 6,831. Over the same period of time, new listings were down by 13.4 per cent.

With a double-digit annual increase in sales and a double-digit annual decline in new listings, condo market conditions tightened substantially over the past year.

"Gone are the days when we were concerned about a potential glut in inventory in the condominium apartment market. The supply concerns that have been top-of-mind for ground-oriented home types are also now a reality for the condo market segment.

Regardless of the price measure considered, heightened competition between condo buyers has resulted in double-digit price inflation," said Mr. Cerqua.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the MLS® Home Price Index apartment benchmark price was up by 15.2 per cent. The average condominium apartment selling price for the fourth quarter was up by 14.5 per cent to $437,281.

"First-time buyers represent an important component of home ownership demand. Many households looking to purchase their first home will consider a condominium apartment. Interest in this market segment has continued to grow as prices for low-rise home types have increased on a sustained basis," said Jason Mercer, TREB's Director of Market Analysis.

Condominium Apartment Market Summary Fourth Quarter 2016 2016 2015 Sales Average Price Sales Average Price Total TREB 6,831 $437,281 5,587 $381,981 Halton Region 194 $442,613 157 $383,406 Peel Region 886 $331,224 805 $280,848 City of Toronto 4,842 $465,403 3,961 $407,825 York Region 775 $403,375 542 $367,482 Durham Region 114 $324,295 114 $277,343 Other Areas 20 $233,535 8 $208,000 Source: Toronto Real Estate Board

