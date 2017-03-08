GTX Corp Launches New GPS Take-Along Tracker in the UK

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - GTX Corp ( OTC PINK : GTXO), an IoT platform and global provider of personal location GPS, BLE, cellular and RFID, tracking and monitoring wearable and wandering assistive technology, today announced UK distributor Possum Ltd, a B2B Healthcare and Telehealth provider conducting business across the UK and Ireland, will begin selling the GTX Take-Along Tracker to both consumers and business channel partners.

After several weeks of testing, Possum has placed its initial commercial order of Take-Along Trackers which are scheduled for shipping this month.

The GTX Corp Take-Along Tracker is a miniaturized, water and dirt resistant wearable GPS tracking device, robust and strong enough to handle the outdoors, but at just 3 inches long, small and light enough to fit easily in a pocket or bag, and even comes with a lanyard for wearable convenience. Additional features include:

3-D accelerometer for motion sensing which promotes ultra-low-power battery saving.

Take-Along comes with its own charging cradle for easy wireless charging.

Pre-configured with patented wireless protocols that plug into the GTX monitoring portal

The GPS Take-Along Tracker is perfect for ensuring the safety of seniors, children and lone workers who may require some form of remote oversight. While smartphones could theoretically solve this problem, most elderly folks or children either don't have, or forget to carry a smartphone, additionally smartphones are expensive and not very robust, but the Take-Along costs far less than a smartphone, is small and light weight, has a 2-3 day battery life and fits easily in a pocket, purse or backpack, a car's glove compartment, motorcycle or bike. Anywhere you go the Take-Along can go too.

Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp director of Business Development, stated, "As part of our growth strategy, GTX Corp plans to introduce several new products in the connected eHealth monitoring and wellness sector to its global distribution partners. Many of our channel partners have been selling our GPS SmartSoles for over a year and are now looking to us for new innovative technologies, products and services. We are very pleased to see Possum launch our new GPS Take-Along and anticipate they will continue to introduce more of our products to the British marketplace in the near future."

Phil Iles, Possum Sales Manager for UK & EIRE, stated, "After the hugely successful launch of the GPS Smartsole product last year we were keen to explore other innovations from GTX. Possum only adds the most reliable and innovative equipment to our product portfolio which we believe will help people to gain greater independence whilst providing loved ones with peace of mind. We found the GPS Take-Along Tracker to be a perfect fit for our growing product range."

In 2015, it was estimated that there were 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK. Going for a walk can sometimes be a challenge for them, which can lead to getting lost or disoriented even in familiar surroundings. These distressing experiences can result in reduced activity, increased social isolation and increased caregiver stress, so any form of wearable technology that can support people to get out and move about more safely and confidently, such as the GPS SmartSoles or the GPS Take-Along Tracker can be a significant quality of life improvement.

Britain's much-loved actress Paula Wilcox explains why dealing with dementia is a subject so close to her heart. She's the voice behind the powerful new GPS SmartSole radio campaign running in London.

- https://soundcloud.com/user-486166891/unforgettable-radio-ad-gps-smart-soles.

About Possum:

Possum is an independent, privately owned British company which develops, manufactures, supplies, installs and supports Electronic Assistive Technology products and systems to the National Health Service and distributes and supports a wide range of products to the Telehealth and Technology Enabled Care and Support markets. Established in 1961, Possum is a former holder of one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK, the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp ( OTC PINK : GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URLs. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing patented GPS Smart Shoe, block buster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver in over 35 countries, innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

