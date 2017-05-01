GTX Corp. Launches New SoleProtector GPS, SmartSole International Distributors Participate in Rollout

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - GTX Corp. ( OTCQB : GTXO), an IoT platform and global provider of tracking and monitoring wearable and wandering assistive technology, today announced the launch of its new SoleProtector accessory for the GPS SmartSole. The SoleProtector is a disposable unique breathable and durable open cell foam structure insole cover. Specifically designed for the GPS SmartSole and made of anti-microbial / anti-fungal material that repels moisture and odor providing an extra layer of hygiene, covertness, protection and comfort.

"Our customers have been asking us to develop this since last year so we are delighted to finally launch these both in the US and across a number of European countries with our partners Possum in the UK, Posifon in Sweden and Safecall in Denmark," commented Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp. director of Business Development.

SoleProtectors provide hygiene making the GPS SmartSole transferable from one person to another, covers logos or markings making the GPS SmartSoles more stealth and discrete, and adds some comfort and overall protection similar to a case for your smartphone. As the Company plans to launch more wearable technology embedded in footwear, the SoleProtectors are a natural accessory product extension. SoleProtectors can be purchased by the pair for $7.99 or a value pack of 3 pairs for $14.99. For distributors and wholesalers they come bundled in case packs of 10, 50 and 500 with tiered volume pricing.

The GPS SmartSole® is a non-visible GPS tracking device designed to monitor the location of people afflicted with cognitive memory disorders, such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and TBI, who have a tendency to get lost or wander and for people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees, journalists and high level executives. The Company is also in early stage development of - SmartSole lite a lower cost, limited feature and available in children sizes GPS and Wi-Fi SmartSole.

About GTX Corp.

GTX Corp. (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp. offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors servicing over 20 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing patented GPS Smart Shoe, block buster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

