GTX Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement with Energy Harvesters LLC

Wearable Tech SmartSoles to be Powered through Human Motion

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - GTX Corp. ( OTC PINK : GTXO), an IoT platform and global provider of personal location GPS, BLE, cellular and RFID, tracking and monitoring wearable and wandering assistive technology and Energy Harvesters LLC, a Boston-based socially responsible company committed to delivering on demand power to charge wearable electronics by harnessing energy though human motion, announced today signing a Memorandum of Understanding to explore incorporating Energy Harvesters' patented Walking Charger™ with the GPS SmartSole® and other wearable tech and IoT products within the GTX family of wearable footwear technology.

The Walking Charger™ is a patented power generating device that is integrated within footwear products, giving consumers, commercial, and military users the ability to charge their mobile devices and other electronic devices and sensors, as they walk. When using the Walking Charger™ wearers become their own personal power source, opening up many opportunities for embedding electronics inside of footwear.

Lawrence Grumer, CEO of Energy Harvesters, stated, "We are excited to expand our applications and bring our solution for the continual charging of mobile electronic devices into the healthcare-assistive market by collaborating with GTX Corp., whose GPS SmartSole® product addresses the global problem of wandering due to memory impairments such as Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury."

"Keeping IoT wearable electronic devices charged is essential in our highly connected and mobile lives, but keeping our GPS SmartSoles charged just by walking is a game changer," stated Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp. director of Business Development. Many of our customers have been asking for ways to extend battery life, so we look forward to working with Larry and his team on this collaboration project and successfully testing the Walking Charger with our line of wearable footwear technology."

GTX Corp. has been at the forefront of wearable tech for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding miniaturized electronics inside footwear. With several footwear wearable tech products in the market place and more expected out this year, the Company's patented flagship GPS SmartSoles are a perfect fit for this type of technology. The SmartSoles come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

About Energy Harvesters LLC

Energy Harvesters LLC is bringing a disruptive technology to the wearables market with their patented Walking Charger™ to give people the ability to charge their mobile electronic device batteries anytime, anywhere from their own walking. It provides direct and immediate power to a wide range of portable electronic applications including smartphones and other devices including Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, GPS locators, welfare-assistive devices, sports and health monitoring devices, and connected worker solutions.

Online: www.energyharvesters.com

About GTX Corp.

GTX Corp. (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing patented GPS Smart Shoe, block buster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver in over 35 countries, innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

Online: www.gtxcorp.com Track My Workforce | GTX Corp. www.gpssmartsole.com

Social media -- #withyou #smartsole

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

http://www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

http://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

http://instagram.com/gtxcorp

GTX Corp. United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp. operates from its London office. For more information, please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle contact details are:

Email: nsriddle@gtxcorp.com

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Disclaimer: GTX Corp. does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp. cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at http://www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.