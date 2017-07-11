GTX Corp. Wins Best U.S. Wearable Technology Company and Most Innovative Tracking & Recovery Technology in the 2017 TMT

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - GTX Corp ( OTCBB : GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, is pleased to announce its recognition as the winner of Technology Media Telcoms (TMT) News Magazine's "Best Wearable Technology Company - USA" and "Most Innovative Tracking & Recovery Technology" for the Company's wearable yet invisible, monitoring and wandering recovery GPS SmartSole®as part of the 2017 Telecoms Awards.

With more corporate globalization on the horizon, telecoms are quickly becoming vital to the operation of every business, therefore, the 2017 TMT Awards acknowledge and reward those who have initiated innovation in the IoT industry and support businesses throughout the global landscape.

"We are honored to have received these two awards and believe it truly speaks to our team's vision, passion and commitment to making the best GPS Tracking solutions, along with the value proposition behind our patented wearable IoT platform," stated GTX Corp CEO, Patrick Bertagna. "Our GPS SmartSoles are making a positive impact on thousands of lives across the globe as an easy to use, cost effective tracking solution that provides peace of mind to every parent, child, or caregiver that has experienced the inability to locate someone in their care."

GTX Corp's patented GPS-enabled "smart" insoles are a discreet and convenient tracking and recovery GPS device that fits easily into most shoes. The GTX SmartSole delivers peace of mind for family members or caregivers by providing real-time location monitoring of loved ones including the millions of people suffering from memory impairment or wandering as a result of Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, traumatic brain injury, or other cognitive memory disability.

Known for its game-changing, multi-award-winning patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX has previously been recognized and granted numerous other awards and accolades by prestigious organizations, including receiving a special mention in a Google white paper, the People's Choice Award for most innovative connected device, being nominated for the 100 Most Important Inventions of Mankind, exhibited in the Technology Museum of Sweden, included in Entrepreneur Magazine's top 100 Brilliant Companies, identified by ABI Research as 'paving the way into the next billion dollar market' and as the 2nd Place Winner (between Microsoft-1st, and Samsung-3rd,) in the 2015 CTIA E-Tech Awards in the "Wearables, Health, Fitness & Wellness" category, to name a few.

Commenting on the Telecoms Awards program, Conor Woolven, Awards Coordinator, stated, "I would like to congratulate each and every one of my deserving winners for the excellence that they have shown in this vital sector. As the telecoms industry continues to evolve and develop, I wish them the very best of fortunes."

GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable technology for over a decade and holds numerous patents in the field of wireless communications and embedding location based and bio metric electronics inside footwear. With several footwear wearable tech products currently in the market place and more expected out this year, the Company's flagship GPS SmartSole® is a stigma free, safety and security wearable technology solution placed in the wearer's shoes that contain a GPS tracking chip connected through Telefónica SA group's ( NYSE : TEF) global cellular network that sends location information to the GTX Corp platform or app, showing the exact location of the individual wearing them. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

About TMT News

Published quarterly, TMT News provides readers with all the latest information from across these three key sectors, exploring every aspect: from legislation changes to the latest deals, new product launches to appointments and everything in between.To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the dedicated professionals selected for them, please visit http://www.tmt-news.com/ where you can view the winners supplement and full winners list.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS tracking and recovery location based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. The Company develops 2 way GPS tracking technologies which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular and BLE technology and offers a proprietary platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high valued assets through a complete end to end - customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in 14 countries and customers in over 35 countries, GTX is known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button.We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

www.gtxcorp.com www.gpssmartsole.com

