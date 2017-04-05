Guaranteed Rate and Chicago White Sox Partner for Guaranteed Impact Program; Kids Positively Impacting Their Communities to Be Celebrated with Complimentary Suite at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Guaranteed Rate, the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the nation, and the Chicago White Sox this week announced the Guaranteed Impact contest, which will honor kids and teens who are making a positive difference in their communities or schools. The Guaranteed Impact winners will be recognized at a home White Sox game with a shout-out from announcers with their photo on the videoboard and provided a suite including food and beverages to enjoy the game at Guaranteed Rate Field with up to 15 friends and family members. There will be 10 winners throughout the 2017 season, all celebrated at different home games.

"We want to show kids that they have the power to make the great city of Chicago even better," says Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "Giving back has always been a huge part of Guaranteed Rate and we think it's important to share stories of young people working to improve the lives of those around them - and hopefully those examples will inspire others to do the same."

Nominees for the Guaranteed Impact award should be between the ages of 8 and 18 as of August 31, 2017, and have contributed to the betterment of their community or school in a unique, meaningful way. Nomination forms and official contest rules can be found at Rate.com/impact; entries are now open and will be accepted through June 23 for the 2017 baseball season.

"The White Sox share Guaranteed Rate's passion for supporting our communities and celebrating the next generation of philanthropic leaders in a special way during the game," says Brooks Boyer, senior vice president of sales and marketing with the White Sox. "We're thrilled to honor them and their work by treating them to the VIP treatment at Guaranteed Rate Field in a suite to watch the White Sox on the field."

