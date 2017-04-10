Guaranteed Rate Dominates Scotsman Guide's Top Producer Rankings for Fifth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Guaranteed Rate, the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the nation, congratulates its 50 loan originators named to Scotsman Guide's 2016 Top Producers List. This is the fifth year that Guaranteed Rate leads the list with more top mortgage professionals than any other company. Thirty-one Guaranteed Rate loan originators have also appeared on the magazine's Most Closed Loans list.

"Each of these dedicated loan originators has worked extremely hard to become a leader in the mortgage industry," said Victor Ciardelli, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Rate. "They all put the customer first, demand excellence and deliver results. We started Guaranteed Rate with the mission of simplifying the mortgage process and making it more transparent for our customers, and I'm proud to work with these originators who do that every day."

The Scotsman Guide rankings celebrate loan originators who excel in customer service, utilize mortgage technology and exponentially grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators named to the Scotsman Guide 2016 Top Producer List, by ranking, are:

4. Shant Banosian 70. Allyson Kreycik 192. Michael Murgatroy 397. Matt Tierney 7. Ben Cohen 73. Dianne Crosby 199. Joe McBreen 405. Bryan Brown 12. Joe Caltabiano 91. Joseph Smith 204. Rusty O'Dowd 407. Larry Steinway 18. Indy Johar 104. Dan Gjeldum 221. Michelle Bobart 413. Chris Hutchens 20. Andrew Marquis 109. Ryan Mecum 232. Jonathan Lamkin 423. Steven Maizes 22. Ben Anderson 127. Christin Luckman 249. Roger Brasil 428. Amber Arwine 24. Shimmy Braun 134. Brian R. Jessen 256. Michele Stanisch 435. Maddox Rees 31. Brian Decker 135. Drew Boland 258. Rick Scherer 443. Jeffrey Angelucci 37. Tom Lavallee 138. Dean Vlamis 271. Rich Clayton 451. Lance Ray 40. Sam Sharp 141. Mike Nielsen 273. Adam Slack 456. Jon Altizer 45. Patrick Ruffner 149. JD Cortese 281. Ron Erdmann 457. Stephen Delagrange 55. John Noldan 158. Christina Trethewey 375. Daniel J Rock 68. Craig Stelzer 185. Sam Batayneh 394. Michael Bischof

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has approximately 195 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $23 billion in loans in 2016 alone. The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world's first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders 2015, was chosen Top Lender 2016 by Chicago Agent magazine and made the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list five of the past six years. Visit rate.com for more information.

