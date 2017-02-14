Combination offers best-in-class fraud detection and the most secure digital banking solution available for financial institutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Guardian Analytics, the market leader in behavioral analytics solutions for detecting banking fraud and B2B enterprise vendor portal break-ins, today announced a partnership with Tyfone, the leading provider of digital security solutions for identity and transactions, including the most secure digital banking suite available for mobile and online banking channels.

The relationship established between the two companies ensures seamless integration between Tyfone and Guardian Analytics to better serve their online and mobile customers. This integration not only addresses the challenges of the changing payments landscape, but also provides a more comprehensive protection barrier against the growing array of threats facing the financial services industry and their customers, as well as enterprises.

"Providing a convenient, functionally rich and secure digital banking experience across both online and mobile channels is what our nFinia™ Secure Digital Banking Suite does best," said Daniel Rawlings, Chief Revenue Officer at Tyfone. "Our partnership with Guardian Analytics provides even more value for financial institutions and their customers as they seek to leverage digital channels. We're also pleased to announce that our seamlessly integrated solutions are already in production within the financial services marketplace."

"This partnership with Tyfone broadens the availability of Guardian Analytics Online and Mobile," said Stephen Walsh, Vice President, Global Sales at Guardian Analytics. "Tyfone's well-known digital security pedigree and their award-winning mobile and online digital banking solutions are a perfect match for Guardian Analytics' fully integrated fraud detection solution to help detect banking fraud and reduce or eliminate vulnerabilities."

About Guardian Analytics

Guardian Analytics is the pioneer and leading provider of behavioral analytics and machine learning solutions for detecting banking fraud. More than 450 financial institutions have standardized on Guardian Analytics' innovative solutions to mitigate fraud risk and rely on the company to stop the sophisticated criminal attacks targeting retail and commercial banking clients. With Guardian Analytics, financial institutions build trust, increase competitiveness, improve their customer experience and scale operations. Guardian Analytics is privately held and based in Mountain View, CA. For more information, please visit www.GuardianAnalytics.com.

Guardian Analytics is a registered trademark of Guardian Analytics, Inc.

About Tyfone

Tyfone is a leading provider of digital security solutions for identity and transactions, including the most secure digital banking suite available for mobile and online banking channels. Tyfone solutions bring both security and convenience in the hyper-connected digital world of mobility, cloud, and IoT (Internet of Things), where legacy security methods have proven to be ineffective. Protected by 140 issued and pending patents, the company's secure solutions serve key industries such as financial services (including two of the Top 10 credit unions), critical infrastructure, enterprises and the US Government. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information about Tyfone, please visit https://tyfone.com/ or email contact@tyfone.com