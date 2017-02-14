Guardian Data Systems Receives National Cannabis Industry Association's Cannatech Award For Technology That Will Change The Industry

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Guardian Data Systems, the industry leader in cannabis software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Point of Sale (POS) solutions, received the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Cannatech award for technology that will change the industry for the better in cultivation.

"We are very proud to win this NCIA Canntech award for technology," said Guardian Data Systems CEO, Lance Ott. "It is great recognition from our peers in the cannabis industry that our software is a powerful way to automate business operations, gain insight into customer data, ensure compliance, and control costs."

NCIA's Cannavation and Cannatech Industry Awards were presented at the organization's "Seed To Sale" Conference January 31st to February 1st at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The awards are decided based on nominations from industry peers, and are designed to recognize the individuals and organizations who are going above and beyond to advance the cannabis industry.

About Guardian Data Systems

Guardian Data Systems is the industry leader in providing specialized and comprehensive business services to the cannabis industry. Guardian's ROAR is the most complete cannabis software with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Point of Sale (POS) solutions vertically integrated across all your operations. Whether your Cannabis business focuses on growing, processing, testing, dispensing, delivering, or all of the above, the ROAR cannabis software solutions have you covered. We give you the power to automate, gain insight into your data, stay compliant and control costs.

