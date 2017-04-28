Guardian Strategic Income Fund Announces Indicative Distribution For Next Twelve Months

April 28, 2017 13:45 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund") announces an indicative distribution for the following twelve months of $0.66 per unit ($0.055 per month). The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year.
The Fund's investment objectives are:
