Guardian Strategic Income Fund

April 28, 2017 13:45 ET

Guardian Strategic Income Fund Announces Indicative Distribution For Next Twelve Months

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund") announces an indicative distribution for the following twelve months of $0.66 per unit ($0.055 per month). The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year.

The Fund's investment objectives are:

  1. to generate a sustained monthly, cash distribution;
  2. to generate capital gains and preserve capital through strategies that profit, when appropriate, from rising or falling interest rates and widening or tightening credit spreads; and
  3. to maintain low volatility and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets.

Contact Information

  • For further information, please contact your financial
    advisor or the Fund's Manager:
    Guardian Capital LP
    1-866-718-6518
    fundinfo@guardiancapital.com

