Guardzilla Introduces Breakthrough New Home Security and Video Monitoring System Offering Live 360-Degree HD Viewing and Full-Duplex Audio Communication

The Guardzilla 360 sets the new benchmark in all-in-one home security and family connectivity with 3X the security and game changing immersive video and audio features

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Guardzilla, a leader in HD Wi-Fi security cameras that enable customers to monitor their homes inside and out from their smartphone, today announced the Guardzilla 360. The product is an industry-first, marking the first-ever all-in-one security and monitoring camera on the market that delivers full 360-degree live HD viewing and motion detection capabilities, along with night vision, a full security suite and full duplex audio communication. To experience the power of the Guardzilla 360's full panoramic video monitoring right on your smartphone, follow the Guardzilla 360 Demo instructions below.

This breakthrough new camera features a number of proprietary, patent-pending features. Unlike typical Wi-Fi video security cameras that offer a limited 130-150 degrees of view and protection, the Guardzilla 360 provides a live 360-degree field of view, 360-degree night vision, and 360-degree motion detection with instant phone alerts. The camera also features an advanced speaker and microphone system that enables full-duplex, two-way conversing (not the walkie-talkie mode other cameras use), greatly enhancing communication between the Guardzilla app and home; and three programmable call buttons for one-touch push notifications to smart phones. The Guardzilla 360 also offers a full security suite, including a 100dB siren, PIR motion sensors and geo-fencing, which automatically arms or disarms the system when the user's smartphone is detected exiting or entering the GPS-driven perimeter.

"Traditional Wi-Fi video monitoring cameras provide a very limited view of the environment, and clumsy walkie-talkie-like audio that hampers a user's ability to connect and communicate with their home or small business," said Guardzilla Chief Revenue Officer Terry Bader. "The Guardzilla 360 changes the game on home security by giving users the power to see and interact with their entire environment, live, from their smartphone, while also providing unsurpassed security features. It's a giant leap forward for monitoring, protecting and communicating with your family, elderly parents, small business workers, and more."

Guardzilla 360 Features:

Live 360-degree HD video monitoring: Offers full panoramic viewing of the entire home or small business environment.

Offers full panoramic viewing of the entire home or small business environment. 360-degree night vision: Delivers the full security and viewing power of the Guardzilla 360 -- even at night.

Delivers the full security and viewing power of the Guardzilla 360 -- even at night. 360-degree motion detection: Provides protection and instant phone alerts for the entire environment, not just one-third of it, along with optional 100dB siren alerts.

Provides protection and instant phone alerts for the entire environment, not just one-third of it, along with optional 100dB siren alerts. Hub-less design: For the ultimate in installation simplicity.

For the ultimate in installation simplicity. Instant notifications: Configurable options for email and push alerts of events.

Configurable options for email and push alerts of events. Programmable call buttons: Includes three configurable call buttons for simple one-touch push notifications to family, friends and emergency contacts.

Includes three configurable call buttons for simple one-touch push notifications to family, friends and emergency contacts. Audio echo cancellation: Full duplex, 2-way audio capability integrates echo cancellation and noise reduction hardware and software to create the first full duplex communication experience in the category.

Full duplex, 2-way audio capability integrates echo cancellation and noise reduction hardware and software to create the first full duplex communication experience in the category. Geo-fencing: Leverages smartphone GPS technology to automatically arm or disarm the system when the user's smartphone exits or enters the geo-fence perimeter.

Leverages smartphone GPS technology to automatically arm or disarm the system when the user's smartphone exits or enters the geo-fence perimeter. UI de-warping: Proprietary algorithm enables re-rendering of raw video content via 3D mapping into panoramic viewable video.

Proprietary algorithm enables re-rendering of raw video content via 3D mapping into panoramic viewable video. UI gravity effect: Custom code creates downward drift gravity to reset previous 360-degree searches to the level, panoramic mode most users desire.

Custom code creates downward drift gravity to reset previous 360-degree searches to the level, panoramic mode most users desire. Video compression: Leading-edge video compression enables delivery of live, HD streaming 360-degree video via typical IP broadband bandwidth.

Leading-edge video compression enables delivery of live, HD streaming 360-degree video via typical IP broadband bandwidth. Motion event video capture and storage: Captures and stores high-resolution videos of detected events on the user's smartphone, providing critical evidentiary documentation.

Guardzilla 360 Demo

To experience the power of 360-degree viewing and security on your smartphone, text '360' to (833) 360-3366. Within seconds you will receive a text reply which includes a link to an interactive video demo that will showcase the impressive Guardzilla 360. Once you've opened the link, hold your smartphone horizontally for the optimal user experience and launch the video.

Pricing and Availability

Guardzilla 360 is available today at a $229.99 MSRP, online and in-store from leading retailers across the country including Walmart, Target, Office Max, Staples, Best Buy, and Home Shopping Network.

About Guardzilla

Founded in 2014 and based in St. Louis, Guardzilla, a Wi-Fi security and home monitoring company, was established to break the barrier that kept homeowners and renters from protecting their loved ones and property due to the high installation cost and onerous monthly fees security companies charge. Individuals can monitor and protect their family members, pets, home and small business with Guardzilla's easy-to-use, affordable, and customizable security systems that stream video to user's smartphones in real time. For more information, please visit our website at www.guardzilla.com, and follow us on Facebook.