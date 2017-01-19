Guggenheim Realty Group is Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Serving Silicon Valley, TCN Worldwide Welcomes Guggenheim Realty Group as Its Newest Member Firm

SILICON VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Guggenheim Realty Group as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. Serving all of Silicon Valley, Guggenheim Realty Group, Inc. is a full service, boutique, commercial real estate brokerage firm headquartered in Santa Clara County, California.

Founded in 2007, Guggenheim Realty Group has an extensive transaction history serving all commercial real estate asset classes. The company's principals are highly regarded within the industry for their integrity, creativity, and advocacy on behalf of their clients. The Guggenheim Group represents landlords and tenants in a variety of transactions including leases, subleases, corporate services and sales, as well as offers property management services throughout Silicon Valley.

"We are excited to be a member of TCN Worldwide, one of the industry's largest international commercial real estate organizations," stated Allen Guggenheim, President of Guggenheim Realty Group. "The Guggenheim Group is thrilled to join the many outstanding commercial real estate firms that make up this highly respected organization; our partnership with TCN Worldwide will help facilitate our ability to serve client needs throughout the San Francisco Bay area and allow us to offer an expanded array of services, expertise, and global coverage."

"It is an honor to welcome Guggenheim Realty Group to our organization," stated Ross Ford. "With our already strong presence in San Francisco, The Guggenheim Group enhances our ability to serve clients throughout Northern California. We are proud to welcome one of Silicon Valley's top independent commercial real estate services firms to our growing member roster."

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide, a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. With commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide and representing over 80 million square feet of space under management, TCN Worldwide is one of the most comprehensive service providers in the industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader within the commercial real estate industry.

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,500 commercial real estate professionals in 173 offices across 25 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.

