Guidance Software Selects Lastline to Speed CyberAttack Response Rates

New integration combines advanced malware detection with endpoint protection and response to reduce the time between detection and triage from days to minutes

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Lastline, a leader in advanced threat protection, and Guidance Software, the makers of EnCase®, the gold standard in forensic security, today announced a strategic partnership and integration, strengthening the EnCase solution while reinforcing Lastline's reputation as the preferred platform for detecting evasive malware. Available immediately, this comprehensive solution integrates Lastline® Enterprise advanced malware protection with EnCase Endpoint Security to rapidly detect, validate, and respond to cyberattacks. Addressing both network-based and endpoint threats, the combination will automate the incident response workflow so that companies can start triaging an advanced cyberattack within minutes instead of days or months.

"Improving incident response workflows is critical as security teams face an ever increasing number of attacks," said Guidance Senior Technical Manager Paul Shomo. "Combining the incident response capability of EnCase Endpoint Security with Lastline's industry-leading advanced malware detection capability will greatly increase the speed with which our customers can respond to security alerts."

With the new integration, Lastline Enterprise immediately shares file- and network-based threat intelligence with EnCase Endpoint Security when it detects advanced malware. EnCase Endpoint Security validates potential threats by enriching the data and providing a threat score that enables security teams to prioritize the response.

"Sophisticated malware is no longer reserved for attacks on large organizations," said Brian Laing, Vice President of Business Development & Products. "The proliferation of advanced and zero-day attacks to include midmarket and in some cases, the SMB market, reinforces the pressing need for enterprise-grade malware protection at all levels of the market. We are excited to partner with Guidance Software as an industry pioneer in rapid detection and response. They are joining an impressive list of market-leading partner companies that, after extensive vetting, identified Lastline as superior to all alternatives for detecting advanced malware."

The unified incident response workflow enables:

Behavior-based detection - Detect advanced and zero-day attacks, such as APT attacks, that signature-based solutions miss.

Automated endpoint validation - Ensure high-risk devices get the immediate attention they warrant.

A comprehensive view of potentially affected endpoints - Reduce time to remediation by providing security teams with information and context necessary to fully assess the scope of the attack the moment it is first detected.

Complete remediation capabilities - Block command and control traffic, kill malicious processes, and wipe offending files to ensure complete, forensic threat remediation.





