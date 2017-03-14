Guide On How To Sell Your Business from Aberdeen Advisors Reaches #1 Hot New Release On Amazon

Turn Your Blood, Sweat & Tears Into Cash, Emery Ellinger's first published book, achieved #1 Hot New Release in Amazon's "Consolidation & Merger" category

ST PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - "Keep your secrets to success hidden," is a common approach in business. It's rare to see a company openly sharing their unique methodology, but after many years selling hundreds of businesses, Aberdeen Advisors has decided to do just that -- and to great effect. Their book Turn Your Blood, Sweat & Tears Into Cash not only caught the M&A industry by surprise, but has also landed in the top spots in Amazon's highly-competed book categories.

Emery Ellinger's book, Turn Your Blood, Sweat & Tears Into Cash, was released during a multi-author launch event on February 28th, 2017 at the Tampa Club. With over 350 members of the Tampa business community in attendance, the event granted people the opportunity to engage with the author in person, and to purchase their own signed copy of the book. On its first week upon release, the book reached #1 Hot New Releases and among the Top 10 Bestsellers in Amazon's "Consolidation & Merger" category.

Turn Your Blood, Sweat & Tears Into Cash walks the reader through "Six Steps To Sold," Aberdeen Advisor's own process, designed to help business owners find the right buyer and ultimately land the highest sales price for their business. According to Ellinger, his ultimate goal with the book is to free business owners to do whatever's next on their list.

"A smooth sale of a business can help the owner go from confused, unprepared, and misinformed, to confident, relieved and mainly overjoyed -- grateful for their new-found freedom, and proud of the legacy they have left behind," stated Ellinger.

Emery is recognized as a mergers and acquisitions thought-leader in the Tampa Bay market and is well-known throughout the Southeast for his ability to connect ideal buyers with sellers. He has successfully completed hundreds of transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and financings.

The book, already regarded as the ideal handbook on how to sell businesses to the ideal buyer, is now available for purchase on Amazon and very soon at major book stores across the country.

