GuideSpark Appoints HR Industry Veteran Brian Schipper to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - GuideSpark, leading the transformation of employee communications, today announced the appointment of Yext Chief People Officer and former head of HR for well-known tech companies like Twitter, Groupon and Cisco, Brian "Skip" Schipper, as the newest member of the company's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to have an HR industry visionary such as Skip join the GuideSpark board as we expand our leadership in the employee communications market," said GuideSpark co-founder and CEO Keith Kitani. "His more than 30 years of industry experience combined with his unique customer point of view will give us invaluable strategic insight into the trends and demands of today's transformational HR leaders as they seek to reach and engage an ever-evolving workforce. We expect that Skip's diverse background and expertise will help inform and enhance our solutions as we work with companies to transform their employee experience through better communications."

Schipper commented, "It can be a real challenge to build authentic, inspiring connections with employees, yet we know that committed, engaged employees build better companies. I have been impressed by GuideSpark's ability to enable meaningful employee communications that not only reach, inspire and inform diverse employee populations, but that also help to foster engagement, build stronger organization cultures and provide demonstrable ROI. I look forward to working with Keith, his talented team and the other members of the Board in support of the next phase of growth for this innovative company."

A 34-year HR industry veteran, Schipper currently leads the People team for Yext, a leading platform for managing digital knowledge. He and the Yext HR and Recruiting teams provide the people and organization strategy to support the rapid scaling, growth and international footprint of the company and build on the company's track record of providing a great employee experience. Yext recently moved from the number 20 spot up to 10 on Fortune magazine's Best Companies list. Prior to joining Yext, Schipper led the HR function for Twitter, which was also named one of Fortune magazine's Top 25 Best Companies to Work For in Twitter's debut year on the list. He also previously directed the global HR and administration functions for Groupon, supporting the unprecedented growth of the company in an entirely new business category.

Schipper has held several additional HR leadership roles throughout his career, including CHRO at Cisco Systems, corporate vice president of HR for Microsoft, head of HR and administration at Andor Capital Management, CHRO for DoubleClick and vice president of HR at PepsiCo. During his tenure at Cisco, the company improved its ranking in Fortune's Best Companies survey from 48th to 6th and also received recognition for its diversity and business ethics practices. An experienced tech industry professional, Schipper began his HR career with Harris Corporation and then spent eight years in HR at Compaq.

Schipper has served on a number of technology companies' boards, including serving 10 years as a member of the board of directors at VerifiedPerson. He currently sits on the board of directors of DHI Group, Inc., where he chairs the compensation committee. Schipper earned an MBA from Michigan State University and a bachelor's degree from Hope College.

