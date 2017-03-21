GuideSpark and Bloomberg to Host Webinar on Empowering Employees through Benefits Communications

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - GuideSpark

WHO:

GuideSpark, the leader in employee communications, with Shree Vaid, head of Benefits, Americas at Bloomberg, L.P.

WHAT:

Will present a complimentary webinar titled, "How Bloomberg Empowered Employees to Become Smarter Benefits Consumers."

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://pages.guidespark.com/17_Bloomberg_Webinar.html.

DETAILS:

For many organizations, communicating employee benefits is an ongoing challenge. From conveying the information in a clear, concise manner, to making sure employees understand and participate in benefits programs, there is a lot to consider as part of an overall employee communications strategy.

During this webinar, GuideSpark will host Shree Vaid, head of Benefits, Americas at Bloomberg, L.P. to discuss enhancing the employee experience through innovative multimedia communications. Leveraging Bloomberg's real-life success, Vaid will explain how a new approach to employee communications helped the company streamline open enrollment messaging and guide effective use of health care benefits, resulting in a measurable increase in employee engagement in the relevant programs. In addition, Vaid will share how simplified communications helped Bloomberg's large Millennial employee base better understand and navigate their comprehensive benefits options.

Webinar attendees will take away actionable tips for communicating and promoting benefits packages that support employee retention and tenure.

HR and benefits leaders interested in improving benefits communications at their organizations are encouraged to attend. To register, visit: http://pages.guidespark.com/17_Bloomberg_Webinar.html.

