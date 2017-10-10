GuideSpark Customers Tackle Workforce Engagement Challenges with Internal Multi-Channel Marketing Campaigns

Over 60 Organizations Turn to New GuideSpark Software to Increase HR Program Adoption and Improve the Employee Experience

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - GuideSpark, the leader in employee communication software, today announced increasing momentum for its newest product: GuideSpark Communicate Cloud. Since its announcement on June 26th, the new SaaS solution has been adopted by over 60 customers to communicate Total Rewards and Talent programs. GuideSpark Communicate Cloud provides the software and consumer-grade content experiences HR teams need to deliver engaging employee communication campaigns.

Without compelling employee communications focused on consistent calls-to-action, HR program roll-outs for new consumer-choice healthcare plans, compensation programs, and performance management processes can create confusion, low participation and workforce frustration. A recent study conducted by IDG (http://ow.ly/PIkw30fFHl8) found that only 39 percent of the over 1,000 employees surveyed view communications as readily accessible to them and only about one-third (35 percent) found the materials comprehensive enough.

By putting employees at the center of the conversation, GuideSpark Communicate Cloud's turnkey solutions empower HR to deliver communications that create a better employee experience and drive program adoption. With GuideSpark Communicate Cloud, organizations can leverage a complete and engaging library of content assets tailored to the company's brand and specific HR program. Comprehensive communication campaigns provide organizations with the ability to deliver key messages over time to inspire, inform, and reinforce calls to action.

Laurie L. Wilburn, director, Total Rewards and HR Operations for Nebraska Medical, named to Becker's Top 100 Great Hospitals list, commented, "We were challenged to move from PPO to all consumer-choice plans and needed a communication partner that could help us make this transformation. With our large millennial population, we knew we had to modernize our communications approach." Wilburn added, "We selected GuideSpark Communicate Cloud because we needed a way to deliver key messages to employees over time that would drive them to embrace change. With GuideSpark, we launched a 15-week communication campaign that is yielding far greater engagement results than ever before. Our partnership with GuideSpark has exceeded expectations."

Fortune 500 company Windstream needed to develop unified benefits communications that delivered clear answers and an engaging employee experience to its 13,000 employees.

Emily Erkel, director of Benefits at Windstream, said, "We chose GuideSpark because we needed to make sure people with different learning styles could access content in their preferred format and channel. GuideSpark translated our benefits plans into videos, charts and other format types that were easy to understand and could be viewed from an employee's desktop, laptop or mobile phone. GuideSpark's strong benefits and communications acumen gave me confidence that our approach would be successful."

"GuideSpark has a deep understanding of the challenges HR teams face when communicating to a diverse workforce. That's why we introduced GuideSpark Communicate Cloud," said GuideSpark CEO Keith Kitani. "We are pleased to see so many forward-thinking companies are adopting GuideSpark Communicate Cloud to provide a foundation for their employee communications."

About GuideSpark

GuideSpark is the leader in employee communication software, with over 600 customers who use its solutions to effectively engage over 10 million employees and achieve HR program adoption goals. GuideSpark is the only company that blends SaaS technology and innovative, consumer-grade content that inspires, informs and reinforces the employer value proposition. To learn more about how you can transform your employee communication, visit http://www.GuideSpark.com