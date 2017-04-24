GuideSpark and Equifax to Explore Employee-Centric Benefits Communications in Upcoming Webinar

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) -

GuideSpark, the leader in employee communications, with Sherry Uhrig, North American benefits manager / Global Mobility, Immigration & Recognition manager for Equifax

Will present a complimentary webinar titled, "Equifax: The Power of Employee-Centric Communications."

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

Registration can be accessed at: http://pages.guidespark.com/20170426-Webinar-Equifax_WebinarRegistrationPagev2.html.

Benefits communications can be a strong differentiator for organizations looking to attract and retain the very best talent. How employers communicate rewards packages and other benefits information varies by organization, and developing the right strategy is key to ensuring these programs are successful.

During this webinar, GuideSpark will host Sherry Uhrig from Equifax to explore how and why the global information solutions company decided to implement an employee-centric approach to benefits communications. Uhrig will share insights into the design of the multi-channel communications program, which accounts for different employee learning styles and preferences. In addition, Uhrig will discuss the program's results, including improved new hire benefits onboarding, positive employee feedback and decreased support requests. Webinar attendees will take away a roadmap for helping employees more fully understand their benefits options.

HR and benefits leaders interested in learning more about employee-centric benefits communications are encouraged to attend. To register, visit: http://pages.guidespark.com/20170426-Webinar-Equifax_WebinarRegistrationPagev2.html.

About GuideSpark

GuideSpark is the leader in employee communications, with over 650 customers who use its solutions to effectively engage over 10 million employees and achieve HR program adoption goals. GuideSpark is the only company that blends SaaS technology and innovative, multimedia content that inspires, informs and reinforces the employer value proposition.

To learn more about how you can transform your employee communications, visit http://www.guidespark.com.