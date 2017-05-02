GuideStar Launches New Local Nonprofit Directory for Community Foundations

Cost-effective tool installs in minutes, strengthens community foundations' ability to help donors make informed giving decisions

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - GuideStar, the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, has released GuideStar Local Nonprofit Directory, a comprehensive nonprofit search and directory capability that can be installed on any community foundation's website in minutes. With GuideStar Local Nonprofit Directory, a community foundation or local giving initiative can focus donor intelligence on nonprofits in the community it serves without having to build a custom solution or pay expensive maintenance costs.

"Community foundations play a vital role in local philanthropy," explained Adrian Bordone, vice president for strategic partnerships at GuideStar. "They know the needs in their regions and the nonprofits working to meet those needs. Many, however, lack the technical resources to make this information widely available to donors. That's where GuideStar Local comes in. A webmaster can add GuideStar Local to a web page in just minutes. The directory gives donors in-depth information on area nonprofits. GuideStar Local expands a community foundation's reach and supplements community foundation advisors' expertise."

GuideStar Local Nonprofit Directory features:

Information on nonprofits' programs, financial health, leadership, compensation, and board and staff diversity.

Multiple search filters allowing users to compare nonprofits by cause area, size, and more.

Constantly updated information on nonprofits in a community.

With this information, donors can make more informed giving choices. "This valuable resource allows the residents in our 10-county region the opportunity to learn more about our area nonprofits and assists them in making educated charitable choices," said Laura Harwin of the Community Foundation of North Florida. Carly Meek of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay agreed: "GuideStar Local promotes nonprofits and helps donors learn more about the community."

Although the directory is hosted on a community foundation's website, all search functions, data collection, database maintenance, and updates occur behind the scenes at GuideStar. "GuideStar Local is truly a plug-and-play product," Bordone said. "It allows a community foundation to offer a sophisticated nonprofit search and directory without investing in the technology to create and maintain the database and search functionality." Laura Harwin of the Community Foundation of North Florida noted, "The Local Nonprofit Directory was easy to integrate into our website with our branding and was up and running very quickly."

To learn more about GuideStar Local Nonprofit Directory or request a demo, visit https://learn.guidestar.org/guidestar-local-nonprofit-directory.

GuideStar also offers a fully customizable solution for community foundations, GuideStar DonorEdge. To learn more about GuideStar DonorEdge, visit https://learn.guidestar.org/about-us/donoredge.

About GuideStar

GuideStar, www.guidestar.org, is the world's largest source of nonprofit information, connecting people and organizations with data on 2.5 million current and formerly IRS-recognized nonprofits. Each year, more than 7 million people, including individual donors, nonprofit leaders, grantmakers, government officials, academic researchers, and the media, use GuideStar data to make intelligent decisions about the social sector. GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles are populated with information from the IRS, directly from nonprofits, and via other partners in the nonprofit sector. In addition, users see GuideStar data on more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications. GuideStar is itself a 501(c)(3) public charity.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udaZrU1azpY