Guitammer Announces Another Major International Cinema Deployment

450-Seat Premium Large Format Cinema will be Upgraded with its ButtKicker Cinema System

WESTERVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - The Guitammer Company ( OTCQB : GTMM), creators of haptic-tactile broadcasting and award-winning ButtKicker® low frequency audio transducers, announced today that it had finalized a contract to install its ButtKicker Cinema System for all 450 seats for one Premium Large Format (PLF) auditorium in a cinema in Eastern Europe.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will include an interactive lobby display of Guitammer's cinema system. More details will be provided when the project is completed and opened to the public. Combined with the recently opened cinemas in Hong Kong and projects in the Gulf States awaiting installation, this brings the total of new ButtKicker cinema system international installations in 2017 to over 950 seats in 4 cinemas, not including Guitammer's growing deployment in China with Lumiere.

For more information on the ButtKicker Cinema System and a listing of all ButtKicker-enabled theaters please visit, www.guitammer.com/theaters.

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low-frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent-pending broadcast technology "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker®," enables the excitement, impact, and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV, and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker brand low-frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful, and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Alamo Drafthouse, IMAX, Disney, and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters by consumers for video games, simulators, and car audio. They are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker." For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com and www.shakemycouch.com. To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker and www.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

This letter contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.