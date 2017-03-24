Guitammer Announces New International Theatre Projects

Two New Premium Large Format Auditoriums in East Asia and One Specialty Theatre in the Gulf States

WESTERVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - The Guitammer Company ( OTCQB : GTMM), the worldwide leader in haptic-tactile broadcast technology and creator of the patented award-winning ButtKicker®-brand low frequency audio transducers that provide a uniquely immersive entertainment experience, announced today that it had been awarded contracts to install its low frequency transducers in three new international auditoriums totaling almost 500 new seats. This will bring the Company's total deployment to 29 international auditoriums with over 6,000 seats. The company's domestic US cinema business continues to grow from its current base of 132 auditoriums and over 26,000 seats with substantial additions slated to be installed over the next 9 months.

The first international project consists of enhancing all 306 seats in two cinema auditoriums in a six cinema multi-plex in East Asia. Each seat will be outfitted with one ButtKicker® brand low frequency transducer. The second project enhances all 193 seats in a specialty theater installation in the Gulf States. Each seat will be outfitted with one of the Company's newly released K3 low frequency transducers. For both projects Guitammer is providing design and project management service including sending one of its cinema technicians to the project site to supervise the installation and integration of the ButtKicker / K3 system into the cinema's sound system. Guitammer is supplying all the hardware, including amplifiers, wiring, etc. required to install the ButtKicker and K3 system.

"We continue to see strong demand from international and domestic theaters for our immersive cinema solutions," said Mark A. Luden, Guitammer's CEO. "And, we are beginning to see more exhibitors upgrade multiple auditoriums in a single complex. In the case of the East Asian project, one third of the six auditoriums will be enhanced with our ButtKicker system. By providing complete solutions for both projects, we are able to better serve our customers and increase our top line and gross margin dollars for cinema installations."

The East Asian project is expected to be opened in June of this year; and the Gulf States project at the end of this summer or early Fall. Guitammer will provide more details at those times.

For a complete listing of all ButtKicker-enabled theaters, www.guitammer.com/theaters.

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent pending broadcast technologies, "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker", enables the excitement, impact and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The Company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker-brand low frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as: AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Alamo Drafthouse, IMAX, Disney and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters, by consumers for video games, simulators and car audio and are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name, "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker". For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com and www.shakemycouch.com. To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker and www.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

