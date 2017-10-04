Guitammer and Ferco Seating Join Forces to Increase International Sales of the "ButtKicker Cinema System"

Ferco Secures First "BCS" Sale with Legend Cinema for Cambodian Project

WESTERVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - The Guitammer Company ( OTCQB : GTMM), creators of haptic-tactile broadcasting and award-winning ButtKicker® low frequency audio transducers, and Ferco Seating Systems, a leading seating manufacturer for the cinema, sports, education and auditorium markets and part of the kotobuki group of companies announced today they had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for sales of Guitammer's "ButtKicker Cinema System" in Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, and for select exhibitors in the Middle East, and that Ferco had secured its first sale of the System with Legend Cinema for a cinema in Cambodia.

"Being in the cinema business for a long time, I've experienced many, if not, all of the motion, 4D and other type of specialty effects seating, but I've never experienced the combination of realism, simplicity of use because it works for all and every movie automatically, cost effectiveness and credibility that Guitammer has. We could and have been asked to represent many products and companies, but this is the first one I and the entire team at Ferco are willing to bring to our customer base. Initial interest in the system is good and we expect to do quite well with Guitammer, and we are quite pleased that Legend has decided to install the system for 155 seats in Hall 1 of their Exchange Square cinema," said Tim Barr, Ferco's CEO.

Guitammer's Cinema System is used worldwide to add an amazingly lifelike immersive experience for every seat at an affordable price point in over 200 auditoriums and over 40,000 seats. The system works equally well for any brand of luxury recliners and traditional seats. The system is ideal for reseated auditoriums and as a retrofitted enhancement for existing cinemas. The system is deployed by the three largest US exhibitors, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, as part of their Premium Large Format upgrades, in three IMAX theaters, cinemas throughout mainland China and Hong Kong. In addition, the system is gaining popularity in Europe and in the Middle East with locations in Romania and Qatar slated to open later this year.

Ferco's showrooms in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mitchem, Victoria, Australia and Dubai, UAE are all equipped with and able to offer demonstrations of the ButtKicker Cinema System.

For sales information or to request more information please visit Ferco at www.fercoseating.com / marketing@fercoseating.com or visit or Guitammer at www.guitammer.com/theaters / cinema@guitammer.com

