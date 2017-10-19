Guitammer and Moving Image Technologies Sign Agreement to Increase Sales of the "ButtKicker Cinema System"

Exhibiting at ShowEast; MiT booth #411

WESTERVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - The Guitammer Company ( OTCQB : GTMM), creators of haptic-tactile broadcasting and award-winning ButtKicker® low frequency audio transducers, and Moving Image Technologies MiT, a leading manufacturer and integrator of cinema projection and audio technology for the cinema industry, announced today they had entered into a distribution agreement for sales of Guitammer's "ButtKicker Cinema System" to select regional cinema exhibitors in North, Central and South America.

"We've known Guitammer for quite a number of years now," said Joe Delgado, MiT's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "and we're really impressed with the growth of the ButtKicker Cinema System not only in the United States but worldwide. We think this is an ideal solution for the exhibitors we work closely with and will help them grow, compete and be more profitable in the very competitive premium large format market. The relatively easy install, very affordable pricing and strong ROI are well suited for the markets and companies we support."

Guitammer's Cinema System is used worldwide to add an amazingly lifelike immersive experience for every seat at an affordable price point in over 200 auditoriums and over 45,000 seats. The system works equally well for any brand of luxury recliners and traditional seats. The system is ideal for reseated auditoriums and as a retrofitted enhancement for existing cinemas. The system is deployed by the three largest US exhibitors, AMC, Regal and Cinemark Theatres as part of their Premium Large Format upgrades, in three IMAX theaters, and cinemas throughout mainland China and Hong Kong. In addition, the system is gaining popularity in Europe and in the Middle East with locations in Cambodia, Romania and Qatar slated to open later this year or early next year.

Guitammer will be demonstrating the ButtKicker Cinema System in the MiT booth, #411, at ShowEast, October 24 - 26 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

For sales information or to request more information please visit MiT at www.movingimagetech.com / sales@movingimagetech.com or visit or Guitammer at www.guitammer.com/theaters / cinema@guitammer.com

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low-frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent-pending broadcast technology "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker®," enables the excitement, impact, and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV, and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker brand low-frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful, and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Cinemark Theatres, IMAX, Disney, and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters by consumers for video games, simulators, and car audio. They are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker." For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com. To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker and www.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

About Moving Image Technologies

Moving Image Technologies (MiT) is a manufacturer and integrator of purpose built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services such as custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MIT's Rydt Entertainment Systems Division provides turnkey FFE solutions for new construction and remodels to include procurement, design, consulting, installation and project management. Based in Fountain Valley California, our 28,000 sq. ft. facility is home to our corporate offices, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, integration as well as service and support divisions. Our primary manufacturing and warehouse location is augmented by a global network of service partners & OEM manufacturers.

