Guitar Center Introduces New Free Mobile App, a Next-Generation Mobile Experience for Musicians

The musical instrument retailer debuts the newest way to shop, browse gear and gear reviews, build wish lists, and much more with its free mobile app

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Guitar Center, the world's largest musical instrument retailer, debuts its free mobile app for musicians, granting them unlimited access to new and used gear from their favorite brands, anytime and anywhere. The Guitar Center mobile app is an intuitive retail app for musicians that allows consumers to shop on the go, get personalized notifications, explore product reviews while in the store and much more.

The Guitar Center mobile app features include the following:

Used and Vintage Gear sections that help users easily locate exactly what they are looking for, from the country's largest selection, at the right price.

Wish Lists that allow users to build their dream gear list or scan a product in the store to add it directly.

A Save Searches function that allows users to get notified when items arrive that match their specific search criteria.

A Barcode Scanner that scans products in the store to bring up reviews and view additional content.

A store locator that includes upcoming in-store events, workshops, and local inventory.

A social feed in the app that allows users to explore what Guitar Center customers are posting on social media and purchase products directly.

Through the ease and convenience of the new mobile app, Guitar Center is giving musicians access to all the gear they can ever imagine right in the palm of their hands, as well as many other invaluable services.

"We're thrilled to be one of the first retailers in the musical instrument space to launch a mobile app and give our customers another convenient way to shop and be connected to the music community," said Jeff Wisot, Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce for Guitar Center. "We're seeing a significant shift to mobile shopping, and we feel it is important to offer our customers these comprehensive tools."

Guitar Center's free mobile app is available now on the iOS App Store and Android Google Play with all the unique features musicians need to help find their sound.

