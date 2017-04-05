Gunnebo US Debuts Complete Suite of Innovative Security Solutions at ISC West 2017

Advanced Solutions Portfolio Help Companies Reduce Risks, Improve Efficiencies and Increase Security Across a Wide Range of Industries

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Gunnebo US, a sales company of The Gunnebo Group and leading provider of security solutions that reduce risks for theft and fraud, improve operational efficiencies, and increase security, today announced it is debuting its complete suite of innovative security solutions in booth #6065 at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 5-7, 2017.

"Global threats, high-risk incidents, theft and fraud continue to raise awareness of safety and security in our businesses, financial institutions, transportation hubs, and government," said Daniel Schroeder, Gunnebo Security Group President, Americas Region and Group Senior Vice President. "At Gunnebo, we are committed to helping our customers utilize world-class security capabilities to provide a safe and secure environment for their business. Our vast portfolio of physical security equipment, entrance control turnstiles, and cash management technologies deliver many new and advanced security protections and operational efficiencies across a wide range of industries, and we are excited to show these to attendees at ISC West."

Gunnebo experts will be on site to discuss the latest technologies and industry trends, and will demonstrate multiple innovative security features that can help businesses achieve a more secure, efficient operation for their business.

Physical Security Systems

Gunnebo's robust line of Hamilton lockers, safes, safe deposit boxes, and drive-up systems are at the heart of its advanced suite of solutions. The custom and standard security equipment, built with rugged stainless steel and top UL-certified ratings, provide maximum reliability, security and protection from fire, flood, natural disasters, burglary, theft, vandalism and terrorism. The physical security solutions empower businesses to safeguard against threats, protect valuable assets, and run operations with more confidence and peace of mind. These security systems are widely used across the financial, retail, pharmacy, government, jewelry and hospitality markets.

Entrance Control Turnstiles

Gunnebo Entrance Control turnstiles are secure and effective standard or customized entry control solutions for buildings and locations where vast numbers of people visit, work or pass through. The field-proven solutions for access control, including the OptiStile 720, SpeedStile FP and SpeedStile FLs, increase control, optimize flow management, increase throughput, and ensure overall security within the building. These turnstiles are used across a wide range of environments, from mass rapid transit systems and airports to office buildings and recreational centers.

Cash Management Solutions

Gunnebo's Cash Management solutions combine award-winning cash deposit technology with proven intelligence and speed to drive unprecedented levels of security, productivity and operational cost savings. Live demonstrations of the Cash Deposit D3 will be held in Gunnebo's booth 6065 for visitors to experience cash management excellence first hand. Attendees will learn how this cutting-edge technology can improve security, increase efficiencies, and reduce risk for theft and robbery.

With worldwide headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, Gunnebo has sales companies in 32 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Gunnebo is listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange.

To learn more about Gunnebo US, visit http://www.gunnebo.us/ or follow on Twitter @GunneboUS.

About The Gunnebo Group

The Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security products, services and solutions with an offering covering cash management, entrance security, safes and vaults and electronic security for banks, retail, CIT, mass transit, public & commercial buildings and industrial & high-risk sites. The Group has an annual turnover of EUR660 million, employs 5,500 people and has sales companies in 32 countries across Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas as well as Channel Partners in over 100 additional markets. For more corporate information, please visit http://www.gunnebogroup.com/.

In the United States, Gunnebo meets its customers' full range of security needs with products, solutions and services within cash management, entrance security, electronic security, pneumatic systems and safes, as well as vaults and doors. The company acquired Cincinnati-based Hamilton Safe Company in 2012.