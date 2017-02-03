New versatile KVM fiber based extender with USB 2.0 extension capability featured at G&D booth 10-P126 from February 7th to 10th at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D), a leading manufacturer of digital and analogue KVM solutions, will be showcasing its DP1.2-Vision-XG KVM extender enabled with patented ExtremeUSB® technology from Icron at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show 2017 from February 7th through 10th at the Amsterdam RAI.

G&D's newest DisplayPort KVM extender solution supports uncompressed 4K Ultra HD video at the full frame rate of 60Hz along with audio, RS232 and USB 2.0/1.1 signals extended up to 400m over multimode fiber or up to 1km over singlemode fiber. Additionally, the DP1.2-Vision-XG can support 8K video at 30Hz using two video channels or at 60Hz using four video channels.

The DP1.2-Vision-XG, along with many other solutions from G&D's product line, has incorporated Icron's ExtremeUSB suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"We are pleased to show our new DP1.2-Vision-XG on the international stage at ISE," said Jochen Bauer, G&D's Marketing Director. "This is an industry leading, feature-rich KVM extender that supports our customer expectations of high quality video and ultra-reliable USB performance, not for just keyboard and mouse, but all flash drives and other USB 2.0 peripherals; it was a natural to incorporate ExtremeUSB extension technology into the design."

"G&D solutions are associated with performance, reliability and ease of use," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "The new DP1.2-Vision-XG with our ExtremeUSB extension technology carries the expectations of many different industries forward in an exciting way by allowing USB 2.0 devices to be extended along with 4K or 8K video to meet the growing need for DisplayPort and USB extension."

A demonstration of G&D's DP1.2-VisionXG KVM extender system will be featured in booth 10-P126 from February 7th to 10th during the ISE show at the Amsterdam RAI.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About Guntermann & Drunck

Guntermann & Drunck was founded in 1985 and is now regarded as one of the foremost manufacturers of digital and analogue KVM solutions. For more than 30 years, G&D customers have been convinced by their core competencies in extending, switching and distributing standardized computer signals. With a wide array of KVM solutions, G&D serves customers from small to medium-sized companies up to international enterprises of all industries. G&D assures qualitative, customer‐oriented individual expert advice from planning over initial operation up to support. Solutions from G&D optimize IT applications e.g. in telecommunications, the finance sector, digital signage, control stations or control rooms, industrial production and automation, broadcast engineering as well as in the office. gdsys.de/en

About Integrated Systems Europe

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users.

ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. For further information, please visit iseurope.org.