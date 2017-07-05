Guys of all ages give a "thumbs up" to new Roosters Men's Grooming Center

KANATA, ON--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Customers of Roosters Men's Grooming Center (MGC) are giving high marks to the new store which recently opened in Kanata Centrum.

Located at 145 Roland Michener, Roosters MGC's barbers and stylists offer men of all ages personal grooming services that combine the classic barbershop experience with modern techniques and styles.

Services include precision haircuts, and shaves with hot steam towels, deep cleansing facial massages with moisturizing lotions, and premium hair and facial care products for men.

To celebrate the store's opening in June, Roosters MGC partnered with the West Ottawa Board of Trade for the official ribbon cutting and a weekend of prizes and specials. Radio station TSN 1200 was also on-site for a Saturday morning remote broadcast.

"We're getting a great response and good reviews from everyone who receives services," said Phil Weaver, the store's owner. "Our professional Roosters' team knows that it's all about the experience that keeps people coming back."

Along with the hair and skin care services Roosters' barbers and stylists provide in eight semi-private barber stations, customers can sit back and relax in comfortable lounge chairs, watch TV or play electronic games.

Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. To schedule an appointment or purchase a gift card, call 613-271-9711. Walk-ins are always welcome. All add-on services such as shaves, beard trims and facial recovery treatments are 50 percent off until the end of August.

Roosters MGC in Kanata, Ontario is the first to open in Canada and is among more than 80 franchises in North America, The first Roosters was opened in Lapeer, Mich., in 1999 by Master Barber and Founder Joe Grondin, who strives to give customers the best in men's personal grooming services to ensure the experience brings you back. For more information, visit www.RoostersMGC.com.