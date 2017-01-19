H-Source Announces A Co-Marketing Plan With Colorado Hospital Association

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI)(OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint marketing agreement with the Colorado Hospital Association ("CHA"). It is expected to benefit the hospitals of Colorado. The H-Source platform will provide CHA hospital members a private cloud-based marketplace to purchase and sell inventory providing great cost savings and convenience. Additionally, CHA members will have access to the complete H-Source marketplace of member facilities across the U.S.

Michael Scott, Vice-President of CHA Shared Services commented, "The health care industry is focusing on cost-reduction opportunities in order to continue providing high-quality care while controlling health care costs. To achieve savings, hospitals have to know where to look, and we believe the H-Source platform will provide an important opportunity for CHA members to obtain savings. We look forward to a successful partnership with H-Source."

H-Source developed and operates a transaction platform for the healthcare industry that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for participating hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment.

"We are excited to work with the CHA and its many members," said John Kupice, CEO and director of H-Source. "This is a great opportunity to create value and improve supply chain efficiency for hospitals of all sizes in the State."

Through the H-Source platform, hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. The custom groupings offered by the H-Source platform allow members to create Single Warehouse solutions in the marketplace network that is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste.

About the Colorado Hospital Association

The Colorado Hospital Association is the leading voice of Colorado's hospital and health system community. Representing more than 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout the state, CHA serves as a trusted, credible and reliable resource on health issues, hospital data and trends for its members, media, policymakers and the general public. Through CHA, Colorado's hospitals and health systems work together in their shared commitment to improve health and health care in Colorado. Learn more at www.cha.com.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice, CEO & Director

