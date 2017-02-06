H-Source Announces a Joint Marketing Agreement With BidMed, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI)(OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint marketing agreement with Chicago based "BidMed", a leader in healthcare asset disposition. The agreement is expected to build on both companies innovative solutions for reducing healthcare costs while supporting sustainability.

"We are excited to work together and jointly go to market with BidMed. The combination of our complimentary technologies and resources enhance both companies' service offerings for new and existing customers. We are confident that our healthcare customers will realize increased supply chain efficiency, cost recovery, and sustainability," said John Kupice, CEO and director of H-Source.

About BidMed, Inc.

BidMed LLC (http://www.bidmed.com) is a leader in the healthcare asset disposition industry, specializing in the buying and selling of pre-owned medical equipment. Powered by innovative technology and proprietary data, BidMed's services include medical asset valuations, inventory reconciliations, and liquidations. In addition, BidMed utilizes a custom, web-based inventory system, auction platform, and supporting mobile App enabling clients to accurately inventory, reconcile, and sell assets with ease and efficiency. BidMed is headquartered in Chicago, IL and has worked with diverse base of clients, including hospitals, surgery centers, transition/equipment planning companies, financial lending institutions, and equipment manufacturers.

"H-Source and BidMed share a passion for developing innovative technologies and building a marketplace within the healthcare industry. Our platforms streamline inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase investment returns, so we are beyond thrilled to be working together and bringing a more comprehensive service offering to our customers," said Patrick Kelly, CEO and director of BidMed.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer devices, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and supplies with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

