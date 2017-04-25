H-Source Announces Agreement With the Premier U.S. Supply Chain Membership Group

+4,500 Member Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI)(OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Advertising and Sponsorship Agreement with Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management ("AHRMM"). The AHRMM is the premier membership group for healthcare supply chain professionals. AHRMM strives to provide the education, information, and resources necessary for its members to remain at the top of their field. With more than 4,500 members worldwide, AHRMM offers numerous opportunities for professionals to reach their highest potential and network with the best.

"We are very excited to announce this agreement. AHRMM is the most respected resource for healthcare supply chain professionals in the United States. It is an excellent opportunity for us to increase market awareness and adoption of the H-Source platform enabling cost recovery, increased efficiency, and waste reduction in healthcare supply chains which is consistent with AHRMM's mission," said John Kupice, CEO and Director of H-Source.

About AHRMM

AHRMM strives to advance healthcare through supply chain excellence by providing education, leadership, and advocacy to professionals in healthcare and related organizations that are accountable to the community and committed to health improvement.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer devices, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and supplies with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The TSXV has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the TSXV and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.