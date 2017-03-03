H-Source Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $3.2 Million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) -

H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI)(OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement of common shares (the "Offered Shares"), at a price of $0.18 per Offered Share (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds to the Company of $3,220,200 (the "Offering"). A total of 17,890,000 Offered Shares were sold pursuant to the Offering, including 1,970,042 Offered Shares issued as a result of the exercise of the Agents' (as defined below) over-allotment option. The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the "Lead Agent") and including Clarus Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

John Kupice, CEO of H-Source, stated, "This financing significantly improves the Company's financial position, increases our institutional investor ownership and positions us for continued growth."

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period which will expire on July 4, 2017, the date that is four months and one day from the closing of the Offering.

The Company paid to the Agents a cash commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering (reduced to 3.75% for president's list subscribers) through the Agents. The Company also issued to the Agents compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to 7.5% of the Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Offering (reduced to 3.75% for president's list subscribers) through the Agents. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at the Issue Price for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

