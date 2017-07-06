H-Source Announces Increasing Transaction Volume and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI)(OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce that during the quarter over 500 medical facilities are now contracted for the platfrom resulting in increased transaction volume.

"We set strong objectives for fiscal 2017 including, increasing our network by adding hospitals and medical facilities, montetizeing the H-Source platform, strengthening our technology enhancements, and supporting greater supply chain cost recovery and savings. We have made progress in the first half of the year and will continue to execute our growth plan by adding a diverse array of medical facilities to the platform, strengthen inventory offerings and increase transaction volumes. Transactions that started in the second quarter will continue to grow moving forward. Additionally, we are now able to leverage and expand the H-Source Platform in new ways that will become more evident in upcoming quarters," said John Kupice, CEO and director of H-Source.

Key milestones and for the first half of fiscal 2017 include:

We are experiencing repeated participation from member facilities and continue to add functionality and services that drive increased adoption.

Our platform includes over 300 medical facilities, that are now onboarded, our number of mature and transacting facilities continues to grow as we add new customers and implement our account management program. Our expanded platform functionality and support resulted in higher customer interaction that resulted in increased network inventory and liquidity. Customer use is a key metric that has showed steady uptick quarter over quarter.

We continue to add functionality and scalability to the H-Source Platform at a measured pace to ensure our offering is enhanced and the customer experience remains exceptional. Specifically, we expanded our ability beyond managing idle inventory for hospitals and are now targeting a broader portion of the medical supply chain for a variety of medical facilities. We are in discussions or implementation phase with multiple new customers, including large Hosptital IDNs (Integrated Delivery Networks) and State hospital associations. This expanded offering provides potential licensing revenue and increased transactions.

Our previsouly announced partnership with BidMed has been a success and provides a unique solution and value to our customers which includes sourcing capital equipment, capital asset valuation, tracking, and liquidation services. We are looking forward to the upcoming quarters as we continue to grow our joint service offerings.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer devices, pharmacuiticals, capital equipment and supplies with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice, CEO & Director

