H2O Innovation awarded $4.8 M of new contracts in the United States

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HEO)(ALTERNEXT:MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX:HEOFF) is proud to announce that it was awarded six (6) new projects in the United States. These new contracts bring the Corporation's project sales backlog to $58.2 M.

The Corporation's first contract is a reverse osmosis ("RO") system treating Lake Texoma's water, located on the Texas and Oklahoma border. This new system will replace the existing conventional and electrodialysis reversal (EDR) one previously installed. H 2 O Innovation had also won the contract for the ultrafiltration system using the FiberFlex™ open-platform, for that same municipality, at the end of 2015. By awarding this project to H 2 O Innovation, the customer will be able to save more time and money on the integration of the new RO system within the existing UF one. With this extension, the system will treat 11.3 MGD (42,775 m3/day) of ultrafiltered water and 5 MGD (18,927 m3/day) of reverse osmosis effluent, creating the Corporation's largest combined UF and RO project.

The second project awarded to H 2 O Innovation consists of a skid mounted nanofiltration ("NF") system to serve as an expansion to the existing system that the Corporation provided back in 1999. This system will be shipped by boat and will produce 0.4 MGD (1,308 m3/day) of potable water for a municipality located on the North Slope of Alaska.

A pair of additional contracts brings H 2 O Innovation to work with two municipalities in the State of Montana. The first is a wastewater facility using the Corporation's new flexMBR™ open-platform membrane bioreactor (MBR). Flat sheet membranes will be used in the process for separation of solids to help meet regulatory requirements. The second municipal project is a FiberFlex™ UF system delivering municipal drinking water.

The Corporation has also won two smaller water treatment projects, a reverse osmosis facility in the State of Florida and another FiberFlex™ UF in Michigan.

"We are very proud of the wide diversity of technologies used in these new projects that span our core competencies: ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, nanofiltration and membrane bioreactors. These new flexMBR™ and FiberFlex™ contracts also confirm the Corporation's ability to build on an expanding market trend for flexibility and contractual freedom for membrane asset management", stated Denis Guibert, Vice President and General Manager of Engineering Division of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

