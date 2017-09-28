H2O Innovation Awarded its Largest Ultrafiltration Contract Worth $9.1 M with the City of San Diego, California

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HEO)(ALTERNEXT:MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX:HEOFF) is proud to announce that it was awarded its largest ultrafiltration contract to date with the City of San Diego, California. This new contract, for a water treatment plant of 40 MGD (151,416 m3/day) capacity, brings the Corporation's project sales backlog to $56.8 M.

The San Diego North City Pure Water Facility is a project that was developed to address the need for a new, locally controlled, drought-proof water supply to diversify its drinking water portfolio. A 1.0 MGD (3,785 m3/day) advanced water purification demonstration facility was developed in 2009 and has operated for years to evaluate the feasibility of a full-scale reservoir augmentation. The projects' operational testing and monitoring verified that the water purification process meets all state and federal drinking water standards (Water Purification Demonstration Project).

As a result of this demonstration project, successful pilot testing and bidding process, the City of San Diego awarded the contract to the Corporation for the design, manufacturing, start-up and commissioning of a 12-train hollow fiber ultrafiltration system that will treat 40 MGD (151,416 m3/day) of nitrified, tertiary filtered, ozone-enhanced biologically active filtration wastewater.

"H 2 O Innovation is ecstatic to be working with the City of San Diego and its consultants on the North City Pure Water Facility. We have been involved with many great and well known indirect potable reuse (IPR) projects, like Orange County Water District's GWRS, Los Angeles Sanitation's Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant, Water Replenishment District's Leo J. Vander AWTF expansion, and now to have another premier project, and our largest UF reference to date, just down the road from our Vista office is very exciting", stated David Faber, Vice President - Capital Projects Sales of H 2 O Innovation.

