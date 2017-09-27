H2O Innovation Postpones its Conference Call

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HEO)(ALTERNEXT:MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX:HEOFF) postpones its conference call in order to facilitate final completion of the year-end audit. Financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 will be available after market closing on Thursday, September 28, 2017, and unlike the previous announcement made on September 14, the analysts and investors conference call will be held on Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The cause of the delay is not a result of any adverse change in the Corporation's operations.

Time and date: Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Alternext Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.