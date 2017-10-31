H2O Innovation: PWT launches new eco-friendly chemicals during its distributor symposium in Netherlands

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation")

(TSX VENTURE:HEO)(ALTERNEXT:MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX:HEOFF) is proud to announce the launch of three (3) new OptiClean™ eco-friendly specialty chemicals by its PWT™ business line during its distributor symposium in Netherlands and surrounding the Aquatech Amsterdam 2017, world's leading trade exhibition for process, drinking and waste water.

The OptiClean™ family of powder membrane cleaners include acidic and alkaline formulations to effectively remove inorganic precipitants and organic foulants from membranes. These three new products, OptiClean™ N (enzymatic), OptiClean™ X Eco (acidic), and OptiClean™ Y Eco (alkaline) are distinguished by their eco-friendly and biodegradable components.

OptiClean™ N is a unique enzymatic based formulation used on reverse osmosis ("RO"), nanofiltration ("NF"), ultrafiltration ("UF") and microfiltration ("MF") membranes, to effectively clean organics at moderate pH and lower temperature conditions, resulting in superior performance, reduced chemical consumption, and extended membrane life. Its buffered pH formulation helps to maintain optimal conditions throughout the cleaning cycle. During the International Desalination Association (IDA) World Congress in Sao Paulo earlier this October, a technical paper detailing the development process, testing protocol and results was authored and presented by Dr. Amit Sankhe, Product Development Manager at PWT™.

The OptiClean™ X Eco and OptiClean™ Y Eco were developed to reduce negative impact on the environment while maintaining an aggressive cleaning action. Their phosphate and EDTA free compositions include biodegradable chelating agents ideal for cleaning RO, NF, UF and MF systems suffering from poor performance. OptiClean™ X Eco was formulated to remove metal hydroxides, carbonates, phosphates and other similar scales, while OptiClean™ Y Eco is ideal for membrane filtration systems troubled by high organic or biological loading.

"Our specialty cleaner product line represents the fastest growing segment in our portfolio, accounting for 20% of our total specialty chemical sales. Developing industry leading and unique formulations has always been critical for our continued growth. When properly selected and applied, specialty cleaners are effective to demonstrate our expertise to clients, reduce their OPEX, and build long term relationships. After close to two years of intensive R&D, we are pleased to introduce our new line of eco-friendly membrane cleaners, and expect to record sales within this fiscal year", stated Ryan Furukawa, Managing Director of PWT.

About PWT

PWT develops, manufactures and markets specialty chemicals for municipal and industrial nanofiltration ("NF") and reverse osmosis ("RO") membrane systems. Its environmentally friendly phosphate-free super-concentrated antiscalants are eleven (11) times more concentrated than standard antiscalants, reducing shipping/handling costs by 90% and reducing drum disposal requirements. With a complete line of NF and RO pre-treatment and maintenance products, comprehensive analytical and technical capabilities, and an innovative research and development group, PWT offers solutions to maximize the efficiency and economics of membrane systems operations. For more information, visit www.pwtchemicals.com.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects and services, including digital control and monitoring solutions as well as after sale customer services; ii) specialty products, which include a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems and utilities. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Alternext Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: H2O Innovation Inc.