H2O Innovation: Utility Partners renewed three contracts which bring the Operation and Maintenance backlog to $58.2 M

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HEO)(ALTERNEXT:MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX:HEOFF) is proud to announce that Utility Partners ("UP"), its Operation and Maintenance ("O&M") subsidiary, has recently renewed three (3) municipal contracts in the United States which bring the Corporation's O&M backlog to $58.2 M, included in the $111.3 M consolidated backlog (combining O&M and projects contracts).

The renewed contracts with UP are located in the States of New Hampshire, Vermont and Georgia. The first contract was renewed for an additional five-year period, the second one was signed for another three years, and the last contract was renewed for one year.

"The renewed confidence of these three customers testifies the exceptional customer service maintained during the acquisition and integration of Utility Partners by H 2 O Innovation. We always strive to offer an outstanding service to all our customers, thus exceeding their expectations. The combination of the two companies make us stronger and better equipped: we now propose a more complete offer to our customers (water treatment systems, specialty chemicals, operation and maintenance services), we have an increased expertise in water treatment, and we also offer procurement support (consumables products)", stated Bill Douglass, Vice-President of the Operation & Maintenance division of H 2 O Innovation and Managing Director of Utility Partners.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of municipal customers. It currently employs 360 employees for the operation of thirty-six (36) utilities in six (6) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast (California/Nevada).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Alternext Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com