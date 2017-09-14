H2O Innovation will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2017

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HEO)(ALTERNEXT:MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX:HEOFF) announces that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended on June 30, 2017 on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation's website.

Time and date: Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

