Habib Canadian Bank Executive joins the Board of Directors of SelectCore

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - SelectCore Ltd. ("SelectCore" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SCG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Naveed Ul-Hassan as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 30th 2017.

Mr. Ul-Hassan holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce and a Bachelor degree in Law (LLB), and has over 33 years of experience in the banking industry. Mr. Ul-Hassan has been the Assistant Vice President of Habib Canadian Bank since 2006.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Ul-Hassan join our Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge, experience and contacts in the banking industry will be a great asset to the Company as SelectCore evolves to becoming a North American Fintech player," stated Martin Bernholtz, Chairman of SelectCore.

"I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors and plan to use my extensive network of contacts to enable SelectCore to become a Fintech leader," stated Mr. Ul-Hassan.