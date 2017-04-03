The Halal Guys' Paytronix-Powered Rewards Program Exceeds Registration Expectations In First Two Months

Winner of 2017 Loyaltees Best Restaurant Loyalty Program; Launch enrolls 17,000 new members as new marketing initiative supports franchise expansion

NEWTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Paytronix Systems, Inc., a leading provider of reward program solutions to restaurants and retailers, today announced that The Halal Guys is the winner of its 2017 Paytronix Loyaltees Award for Best Restaurant Loyalty Launch. Launched on November 9, 2016, The Halal Guys' new Paytronix-powered loyalty program secured 17,000 registered members by the end of the calendar year, accounting for 50,000 transactions with a Rewards card in the first two months.

Having grown from humble roots as a New York City hot dog cart, The Halal Guys pioneered American Halal Food and quickly built a cult following. Leveraging 25 years' of food cart experience, the three founders expanded their concept to brick and mortar walls in 2015 and in just two years -- The Halal Guys quickly became the hottest new global restaurant chain. Today, The Halal Guys is the #1 Most Yelped business in all of NYC, and in the Top 3 Most Yelped businesses in the entire United States.

Read the full story on The Halal Guys' award-winning launch, "The Halal Guys Loyalty Program Beats Registration Expectations in First Three Months."

With a passionate fan base willing to wait in lines that wrap around buildings, The Halal Guys wanted to launch a Rewards program to capitalize on that interest -- capturing customer and purchase data that could be leveraged to engage customers directly, to drive business, and to support new franchises that continue to launch.

"We needed a loyalty offering that was fast and flexible enough to match the brand and operation style of The Halal Guys. Paytronix delivered a solution our customers and operations teams and franchisees have quickly adopted," said Andrew Eck, director of marketing for The Halal Guys. "The software gets us the data we need with fast transaction speeds and a system that's always up -- that combination creates trust throughout our organization."

The Halal Guys is getting to know and understand its guests by choosing Paytronix to tie individuals to their purchase behaviors. The Halal Guys can now analyze the data and identify new opportunities to motivate guests toward higher levels of frequency and spend.

"We congratulate The Halal Guys for their accomplishment not only at being recognized with a Loyaltees award for its fantastic program launch, but also for their strategic brand growth," said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix, "The Halal Guys brand is one to watch as it continues to leverage its guest data to discover opportunities for further brand growth."

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Paytronix's proprietary guest engagement platform helps more than 300 restaurant and retail chains manage and grow more than $18 Billion in guest spend. Customers benefit from big data consumer insights that Paytronix generates from 1-to-1 engagement with more than 165 million loyal guests -- through mobile, social and today's most innovative digital marketing tools. As a result, customers can more effectively segment and motivate their guests to increase spend and drive revenue. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

The Paytronix Loyaltees Awards is an annual program designed to identify and spotlight Paytronix customers who are leveraging the Paytronix Rewards platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.