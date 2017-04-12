Halifax Consumers Meet With Andrea Mackey From Wise Cracks Technologies Inc.

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Wise Cracks is a five-time Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Waterproofing and Foundation Repair. The company has been in business since 1991 and is celebrating 26 years of successful business in the Halifax region.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: My husband Chris and I started the business out of our own basement with a loan from a friend, so it was sink or swim! We believed we could offer more ethical and standardized services than what was being offered by competitors at the time.

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: What a great compliment, and we thank our customers for their vote and trust.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Our team are the winners of this award. They are a great bunch of Wisecrackers! We know the award is not something that can be bought, and that we've earned it.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Decades of experience! We match the repair to the best needs of the customer and not overpriced elaborate jobs that are costly and unnecessary.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: New innovative products for ourselves and our franchisees, as we continue to spread across Canada and into the United States.

GETTING TO KNOW ANDREA MACKEY

BUSINESS MOTTO... Do the right thing, even when no one is looking.

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... Seeing my staff and franchisees grow and be successful

LEARNED ON THE JOB... No matter how long one has been in business, you never know it all.

BIGGEST SUCCESS... Expanding what we do through a network of Franchisees with many different backgrounds.

BIGGEST MISTAKE... Giving people too many chances and avoiding controversy.

DAILY, I TRY TO... Be Positive!

DURING MY SPARE TIME I... Cook, visit my grandchildren and work on my ancestry.

IN MY IPOD... New alternative music which I find positive and puts me in a good mood.

