Halifax's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Halifax Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Halifax.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

APPLE AUTO GLASS

Automobile Windshields

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax

(902) 455-0494

www.appleautoglass.com

DARTMOUTH SURPLUS LIMITED

Trailers- Renting, Leasing, Sales

41 Akerley Blvd.

Dartmouth, B3B 1J7

(902) 468-9730

www.dartmouthsurplus.com

MIGHTY AUTO

Automobile Repair

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax

(902) 453-1899

www.mightyauto.ca

O'REGAN'S

Automobile Dealer | Automobile Dealer - PreOwned | Car Rental

61 Baker Dr.

Dartmouth, B2W 6L4

(902) 406-7171

(888) OREGANS (673-4267)

www.oregans.com

YELLOW CAB

Taxi Company

2756 Gladstone St.

Halifax, B3K 4W5

www.yellowcabltd.ca

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

ABC INSURANCE ANDERSON BROWN COMPANY

Home, Auto & Commercial Insurance

159 Wyse Rd.

Dartmouth, B3A 1M5

(902) 463-5500

www.abcinsurance.ca

ATLANTIC CORPORATE SUITES LTD.

Executive Suites

595 Bedford Highway

Halifax, B3M 2LB

(902) 457-1212

www.atlanticcorporatesuites.com

ATLANTIC PRO DJ & PRO AV

Audio Visual Services

156 Rufus Ave.

Halifax, B3N 2M1

(902) 446-3510

www.atlanticprodj.com

CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICE

Uniform Supplier

41 Thornhill Dr.

Dartmouth, B3B 1R9

(902) 468-7520

(800) 326-0940

www.canadianlinen.com

DIGITAL NGENUITY

Computer Managed Services

629 Windmill Rd.

Dartmouth, B3B 1B6

(902) 462-3249

(800) 462-3249

www.ngenuity.ca

GRANT THORNTON

Licensed Insolvency Trustees

6940 Mumford Rd., Unit 506

Halifax, B3L 0B7

(902) 453-6600

310-6060

www.gtdebtsolutions.com

HIGH GLOSS MAINTENANCE INC.

Janitorial Service

2260 Sackville Dr.

Upper Sackville, B4E 3C6

(902) 865-9962

www.highglossmaintenance.com

MATTATALL SIGNS LIMITED

Signs

80 Ilsley Ave.

Dartmouth, B3B 1L3

(902) 468-8222

www.mattatall.com

MINUTEMAN PRESS

Photocopy, Printing & Digital Services

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Dartmouth, B3B 1N7

(902) 434-1434

www.mmphalifax.com

OFFICE INTERIORS

Office Equipment | Office Furniture

656 Windmill Rd.

Halifax, B3B 1B8

(902) 422-4011

(800) 565-4011

www.officeinteriors.ca

RGH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Small Business Accountants

222 Waterfront Drive, Suite 101

Bedford, NS B4A 0H3

(902) 466-0053

www.rghca.com

ROTO-STATIC CARPET & UPHOLSTERY SERVICES

Carpet, Rug and Upholstery Cleaning

Halifax

(902) 443-0553

www.rotostatichalifax.ca

SUNBELT BUSINESS BROKERS NOVA SCOTIA LTD.

Business Brokers

(902) 401-9393

http://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/halifax-ns

HEALTH & WELLNESS

BEDFORD DENTAL CENTRE

Dentists

1658 Bedford Hwy., Unit 2090

Bedford, B4A 2X9

(902) 835-3954

www.bedforddental.ca

NOVA PHYSIOTHERAPY

Physiotherapy

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Bedford

(902) 405-3535

www.novaphysiotherapy.ca

PROVINCIAL HEARING

Hearing Services

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

(902) 543-5872

(888) 323-4111

www.provincialhearing.ca

STUART & DAVIDSON ORTHODONTICS AND THE BRACE SPACE

Orthodontists

620 Nine Mile Dr., Unit 201

Bedford, B4A 0H7

(902) 455-7222

(902) 453-3273

www.stuartdavidson.com

www.thebracespace.com

HOME & CONSTRUCTION

ARCHADECK OF NOVA SCOTIA

Patios and Decks

2569 Windsor St.

Halifax, B3K 5C4

(902) 444-DECK (3325)

www.novascotia.archadeck.com

ATLANTIC STOVES AND FIREPLACES

Fireplace Sales and Services

89 Joseph Zatzman Dr.

Dartmouth, B3B 1N3

(902) 576-3473

www.atlanticstoves.ca

AMAZING SPACE INTERIORS

Interior Decorators

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax

(902) 407-7211

www.amazingspaceinteriors.com

BATH FITTER

Bathroom Remodelling

8 Ralston Ave.

Dartmouth, B3B 1H7

(902) 454-9228

(877) 690-5966

www.bathfitterofnovascotia.com

BELLA MARBLE & GRANITE INC.

Marble and Granite Dealers

2 Fielding Ave.

Dartmouth, B3B 1E1

(902) 468-8387

www.bellamarbleandgranite.com

BENOIT ELECTRIC

Electric Contractors

1268 St. Margaret's Bay Rd., Unit 200

Beechville, B3T 1A7

(902) 876-0904

www.benoitelectric.ca

BUDGET BLINDS

Window Coverings

110 Chain Lake Drive, Unit 3-K

Halifax, B3S 1A9

(902) 802-9574

www.budgetblinds.com

CLASSIC ROOFING & SIDING LTD.

Siding

11 Cleary Dr.

Dartmouth, B2Y 3X3

(902) 465-5360

www.classicsiding.ca

CERTA PRO OF NOVA SCOTIA

Painting Contractors

2785 Isleville St.

Halifax, B3K 3X1

(902) 479-3847

(800) GO CERTA

www.certapro.com/ns

CRESCO

Home Builder

7 Peruz Court, P.O. Box 48089

Bedford, B4A 3Z2

(902) 832-6666 ext22

www.cresco.ca

MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY QUALITY SOD

Sod Supply & Services

6706 Old Guysborough Road

Elderbank, B0N 1K0

(902) 384-2233

(800) 556-2272

www.mvqs.ca

SUNSPACE by THE PATIO SCREEN ROOM

Solarium/Sunroom

32 Henry Rd.

West Havre Boucher, B0H 1P0

(902) 234-2921

(866) 755-2972

www.thepatioscreenroom.com

GLENMAR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING LTD.

Air Condition and Heating - Contractor

1154 Fall River Rd.

Fall River, B2T 1E6

(902) 860-1746

www.glenmarheating.com

MAPLELEAF SEAMLESS EAVESTROUGHING LTD.

Eavestroughs

523 St. Andrews River Rd.

Shubenacadie, B0N 2H0

(902) 873-4433

www.mapleleafeaves.com

METRO SELF-STORAGE

Storage - Self Service

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Halifax

(902) 450-5656

(877) 452-7942

www.metroselfstorage.acl.ca

METRO WINDOWS & DOORS LTD.

Windows & Doors

90 Raddall Ave.

Dartmouth, B3B 1T2

(902) 468-4373

www.metrowindows.ca

MCK KITCHEN & BATH

Kitchen Designers and Distributors

15 McQuade Lake Cres.

Halifax, B3S 1C4

(902) 445-1040

www.mckkitchenshalifax.ca

NUTRI-LAWN

Lawn Maintenance

101 Thornhill Dr., Unit 101

Dartmouth, B3B 1S2

(902) 468-8101

www.nutrilawn.com

RE/MAX NOVA

Real Estate

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

Nova Scotia

www.remaxnova.com

ROYAL ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP

Environmental Services | Waste Management

69 Colonel Joseph Scott Dr.

Lower Sackville, B4C 4B1

(902) 445-4500

www.regroupns.ca

TAYLOR FLOORING

Flooring

362 Lacewood Drive

Halifax, B3S 1M7

(902) 445-6400

www.taylorflooring.com

TOWER INTERIORS

Interior Designers

51 Laurentide Dr.

Halifax, B3M 2M9

(902) 455-1544

www.towerinteriors.ca

WISE CRACKS

Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

31 Glendale Ave., Unit B

Lower Sackville, B4C 3J4

(902) 835-6763

(800) 587-7325

www.wisecracks.com

LIFESTYLE

ADAMS PHOTOGRAPHY INC.

Photography

1088 Cole Harbour Rd., Unit 2

Dartmouth, B2V 1E7

(902) 478-0558

www.adamsphotography.ca

CREDIT COUNSELLING SERVICES OF ATLANTIC CANADA

Credit and Debt Counselling Services

99 Wyse Rd., Unit 202

Dartmouth, B3A 4S5

(506) 633-3990

(888) 753-2227

www.solveyourdebts.com

EAST COAST SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES

School - Language

1256 Barrington St.

Halifax, B3J 1Y6

(902) 491-1526

www.ecslcanada.com

MARITIME DANCE ACADEMY

School - Dance

36 Duke St.

Bedford, B4A 2Z5

(902) 835-5776

www.maritimedanceacademy.com

PIATTO PIZZERIA + ENOTECA

Pizza Restaurant

5144 Morris St.

Halifax, B3J 0B3

(902) 406-0909

www.piattopizzeria.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.