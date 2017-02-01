Halifax's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

News Room

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Halifax Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Halifax.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

APPLE AUTO GLASS
Automobile Windshields
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 455-0494
www.appleautoglass.com

DARTMOUTH SURPLUS LIMITED
Trailers- Renting, Leasing, Sales
41 Akerley Blvd.
Dartmouth, B3B 1J7
(902) 468-9730
www.dartmouthsurplus.com

MIGHTY AUTO
Automobile Repair
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 453-1899
www.mightyauto.ca

O'REGAN'S
Automobile Dealer | Automobile Dealer - PreOwned | Car Rental
61 Baker Dr.
Dartmouth, B2W 6L4
(902) 406-7171
(888) OREGANS (673-4267)
www.oregans.com

YELLOW CAB
Taxi Company
2756 Gladstone St.
Halifax, B3K 4W5
www.yellowcabltd.ca

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

ABC INSURANCE ANDERSON BROWN COMPANY
Home, Auto & Commercial Insurance
159 Wyse Rd.
Dartmouth, B3A 1M5
(902) 463-5500
www.abcinsurance.ca

ATLANTIC CORPORATE SUITES LTD.
Executive Suites
595 Bedford Highway
Halifax, B3M 2LB
(902) 457-1212
www.atlanticcorporatesuites.com

ATLANTIC PRO DJ & PRO AV
Audio Visual Services
156 Rufus Ave.
Halifax, B3N 2M1
(902) 446-3510
www.atlanticprodj.com

CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICE
Uniform Supplier
41 Thornhill Dr.
Dartmouth, B3B 1R9
(902) 468-7520
(800) 326-0940
www.canadianlinen.com

DIGITAL NGENUITY
Computer Managed Services
629 Windmill Rd.
Dartmouth, B3B 1B6
(902) 462-3249
(800) 462-3249
www.ngenuity.ca

GRANT THORNTON
Licensed Insolvency Trustees
6940 Mumford Rd., Unit 506
Halifax, B3L 0B7
(902) 453-6600
310-6060
www.gtdebtsolutions.com

HIGH GLOSS MAINTENANCE INC.
Janitorial Service
2260 Sackville Dr.
Upper Sackville, B4E 3C6
(902) 865-9962
www.highglossmaintenance.com

MATTATALL SIGNS LIMITED
Signs
80 Ilsley Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1L3
(902) 468-8222
www.mattatall.com

MINUTEMAN PRESS
 Photocopy, Printing & Digital Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Dartmouth, B3B 1N7
(902) 434-1434
www.mmphalifax.com

OFFICE INTERIORS
Office Equipment | Office Furniture
656 Windmill Rd.
Halifax, B3B 1B8
(902) 422-4011
(800) 565-4011
www.officeinteriors.ca

RGH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
 Small Business Accountants
222 Waterfront Drive, Suite 101
Bedford, NS B4A 0H3
(902) 466-0053
www.rghca.com

ROTO-STATIC CARPET & UPHOLSTERY SERVICES
Carpet, Rug and Upholstery Cleaning
Halifax
(902) 443-0553
www.rotostatichalifax.ca

SUNBELT BUSINESS BROKERS NOVA SCOTIA LTD.
Business Brokers
(902) 401-9393
http://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/halifax-ns

HEALTH & WELLNESS

BEDFORD DENTAL CENTRE
Dentists
1658 Bedford Hwy., Unit 2090
Bedford, B4A 2X9
(902) 835-3954
www.bedforddental.ca

NOVA PHYSIOTHERAPY
Physiotherapy
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Bedford
(902) 405-3535
www.novaphysiotherapy.ca

PROVINCIAL HEARING
Hearing Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
(902) 543-5872
(888) 323-4111
www.provincialhearing.ca

STUART & DAVIDSON ORTHODONTICS AND THE BRACE SPACE
Orthodontists
620 Nine Mile Dr., Unit 201
Bedford, B4A 0H7
(902) 455-7222
(902) 453-3273
www.stuartdavidson.com
www.thebracespace.com

HOME & CONSTRUCTION

ARCHADECK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Patios and Decks
2569 Windsor St.
Halifax, B3K 5C4
(902) 444-DECK (3325)
www.novascotia.archadeck.com

ATLANTIC STOVES AND FIREPLACES
Fireplace Sales and Services
89 Joseph Zatzman Dr.
Dartmouth, B3B 1N3
(902) 576-3473
www.atlanticstoves.ca

AMAZING SPACE INTERIORS
Interior Decorators
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 407-7211
www.amazingspaceinteriors.com

BATH FITTER
Bathroom Remodelling
8 Ralston Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1H7
(902) 454-9228
(877) 690-5966
www.bathfitterofnovascotia.com

BELLA MARBLE & GRANITE INC.
Marble and Granite Dealers
2 Fielding Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1E1
(902) 468-8387
www.bellamarbleandgranite.com

BENOIT ELECTRIC
Electric Contractors
1268 St. Margaret's Bay Rd., Unit 200
Beechville, B3T 1A7
(902) 876-0904
www.benoitelectric.ca

BUDGET BLINDS
 Window Coverings
110 Chain Lake Drive, Unit 3-K
Halifax, B3S 1A9
(902) 802-9574
www.budgetblinds.com

CLASSIC ROOFING & SIDING LTD.
Siding
11 Cleary Dr.
Dartmouth, B2Y 3X3
(902) 465-5360
www.classicsiding.ca

CERTA PRO OF NOVA SCOTIA
Painting Contractors
2785 Isleville St.
Halifax, B3K 3X1
(902) 479-3847
(800) GO CERTA
www.certapro.com/ns

CRESCO
Home Builder
7 Peruz Court, P.O. Box 48089
Bedford, B4A 3Z2
(902) 832-6666 ext22
www.cresco.ca

MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY QUALITY SOD
 Sod Supply & Services
6706 Old Guysborough Road
Elderbank, B0N 1K0
(902) 384-2233
(800) 556-2272
www.mvqs.ca

SUNSPACE by THE PATIO SCREEN ROOM
Solarium/Sunroom
32 Henry Rd.
West Havre Boucher, B0H 1P0
(902) 234-2921
(866) 755-2972
www.thepatioscreenroom.com

GLENMAR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING LTD.
Air Condition and Heating - Contractor
1154 Fall River Rd.
Fall River, B2T 1E6
(902) 860-1746
www.glenmarheating.com

MAPLELEAF SEAMLESS EAVESTROUGHING LTD.
Eavestroughs
523 St. Andrews River Rd.
Shubenacadie, B0N 2H0
(902) 873-4433
www.mapleleafeaves.com

METRO SELF-STORAGE
Storage - Self Service
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 450-5656
(877) 452-7942
www.metroselfstorage.acl.ca

METRO WINDOWS & DOORS LTD.
Windows & Doors
90 Raddall Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1T2
(902) 468-4373
www.metrowindows.ca

MCK KITCHEN & BATH
Kitchen Designers and Distributors
15 McQuade Lake Cres.
Halifax, B3S 1C4
(902) 445-1040
www.mckkitchenshalifax.ca

NUTRI-LAWN
Lawn Maintenance
101 Thornhill Dr., Unit 101
Dartmouth, B3B 1S2
(902) 468-8101
www.nutrilawn.com

RE/MAX NOVA
Real Estate
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Nova Scotia
www.remaxnova.com

ROYAL ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP
Environmental Services | Waste Management
69 Colonel Joseph Scott Dr.
Lower Sackville, B4C 4B1
(902) 445-4500
www.regroupns.ca

TAYLOR FLOORING
 Flooring
362 Lacewood Drive
Halifax, B3S 1M7
(902) 445-6400
www.taylorflooring.com

TOWER INTERIORS
Interior Designers
51 Laurentide Dr.
Halifax, B3M 2M9
(902) 455-1544
www.towerinteriors.ca

WISE CRACKS
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
31 Glendale Ave., Unit B
Lower Sackville, B4C 3J4
(902) 835-6763
(800) 587-7325
www.wisecracks.com

LIFESTYLE

ADAMS PHOTOGRAPHY INC.
Photography
1088 Cole Harbour Rd., Unit 2
Dartmouth, B2V 1E7
(902) 478-0558
www.adamsphotography.ca

CREDIT COUNSELLING SERVICES OF ATLANTIC CANADA
Credit and Debt Counselling Services
99 Wyse Rd., Unit 202
Dartmouth, B3A 4S5
(506) 633-3990
(888) 753-2227
www.solveyourdebts.com

EAST COAST SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES
School - Language
1256 Barrington St.
Halifax, B3J 1Y6
(902) 491-1526
www.ecslcanada.com

MARITIME DANCE ACADEMY
School - Dance
36 Duke St.
Bedford, B4A 2Z5
(902) 835-5776
www.maritimedanceacademy.com

PIATTO PIZZERIA + ENOTECA
 Pizza Restaurant
5144 Morris St.
Halifax, B3J 0B3
(902) 406-0909
www.piattopizzeria.com

