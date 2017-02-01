Halifax's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Halifax Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Halifax.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
APPLE AUTO GLASS
Automobile Windshields
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 455-0494
www.appleautoglass.com
DARTMOUTH SURPLUS LIMITED
Trailers- Renting, Leasing, Sales
41 Akerley Blvd.
Dartmouth, B3B 1J7
(902) 468-9730
www.dartmouthsurplus.com
MIGHTY AUTO
Automobile Repair
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 453-1899
www.mightyauto.ca
O'REGAN'S
Automobile Dealer | Automobile Dealer - PreOwned | Car Rental
61 Baker Dr.
Dartmouth, B2W 6L4
(902) 406-7171
(888) OREGANS (673-4267)
www.oregans.com
YELLOW CAB
Taxi Company
2756 Gladstone St.
Halifax, B3K 4W5
www.yellowcabltd.ca
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
ABC INSURANCE ANDERSON BROWN COMPANY
Home, Auto & Commercial Insurance
159 Wyse Rd.
Dartmouth, B3A 1M5
(902) 463-5500
www.abcinsurance.ca
ATLANTIC CORPORATE SUITES LTD.
Executive Suites
595 Bedford Highway
Halifax, B3M 2LB
(902) 457-1212
www.atlanticcorporatesuites.com
ATLANTIC PRO DJ & PRO AV
Audio Visual Services
156 Rufus Ave.
Halifax, B3N 2M1
(902) 446-3510
www.atlanticprodj.com
CANADIAN LINEN & UNIFORM SERVICE
Uniform Supplier
41 Thornhill Dr.
Dartmouth, B3B 1R9
(902) 468-7520
(800) 326-0940
www.canadianlinen.com
DIGITAL NGENUITY
Computer Managed Services
629 Windmill Rd.
Dartmouth, B3B 1B6
(902) 462-3249
(800) 462-3249
www.ngenuity.ca
GRANT THORNTON
Licensed Insolvency Trustees
6940 Mumford Rd., Unit 506
Halifax, B3L 0B7
(902) 453-6600
310-6060
www.gtdebtsolutions.com
HIGH GLOSS MAINTENANCE INC.
Janitorial Service
2260 Sackville Dr.
Upper Sackville, B4E 3C6
(902) 865-9962
www.highglossmaintenance.com
MATTATALL SIGNS LIMITED
Signs
80 Ilsley Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1L3
(902) 468-8222
www.mattatall.com
MINUTEMAN PRESS
Photocopy, Printing & Digital Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Dartmouth, B3B 1N7
(902) 434-1434
www.mmphalifax.com
OFFICE INTERIORS
Office Equipment | Office Furniture
656 Windmill Rd.
Halifax, B3B 1B8
(902) 422-4011
(800) 565-4011
www.officeinteriors.ca
RGH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
Small Business Accountants
222 Waterfront Drive, Suite 101
Bedford, NS B4A 0H3
(902) 466-0053
www.rghca.com
ROTO-STATIC CARPET & UPHOLSTERY SERVICES
Carpet, Rug and Upholstery Cleaning
Halifax
(902) 443-0553
www.rotostatichalifax.ca
SUNBELT BUSINESS BROKERS NOVA SCOTIA LTD.
Business Brokers
(902) 401-9393
http://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/halifax-ns
HEALTH & WELLNESS
BEDFORD DENTAL CENTRE
Dentists
1658 Bedford Hwy., Unit 2090
Bedford, B4A 2X9
(902) 835-3954
www.bedforddental.ca
NOVA PHYSIOTHERAPY
Physiotherapy
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Bedford
(902) 405-3535
www.novaphysiotherapy.ca
PROVINCIAL HEARING
Hearing Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
(902) 543-5872
(888) 323-4111
www.provincialhearing.ca
STUART & DAVIDSON ORTHODONTICS AND THE BRACE SPACE
Orthodontists
620 Nine Mile Dr., Unit 201
Bedford, B4A 0H7
(902) 455-7222
(902) 453-3273
www.stuartdavidson.com
www.thebracespace.com
HOME & CONSTRUCTION
ARCHADECK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Patios and Decks
2569 Windsor St.
Halifax, B3K 5C4
(902) 444-DECK (3325)
www.novascotia.archadeck.com
ATLANTIC STOVES AND FIREPLACES
Fireplace Sales and Services
89 Joseph Zatzman Dr.
Dartmouth, B3B 1N3
(902) 576-3473
www.atlanticstoves.ca
AMAZING SPACE INTERIORS
Interior Decorators
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 407-7211
www.amazingspaceinteriors.com
BATH FITTER
Bathroom Remodelling
8 Ralston Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1H7
(902) 454-9228
(877) 690-5966
www.bathfitterofnovascotia.com
BELLA MARBLE & GRANITE INC.
Marble and Granite Dealers
2 Fielding Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1E1
(902) 468-8387
www.bellamarbleandgranite.com
BENOIT ELECTRIC
Electric Contractors
1268 St. Margaret's Bay Rd., Unit 200
Beechville, B3T 1A7
(902) 876-0904
www.benoitelectric.ca
BUDGET BLINDS
Window Coverings
110 Chain Lake Drive, Unit 3-K
Halifax, B3S 1A9
(902) 802-9574
www.budgetblinds.com
CLASSIC ROOFING & SIDING LTD.
Siding
11 Cleary Dr.
Dartmouth, B2Y 3X3
(902) 465-5360
www.classicsiding.ca
CERTA PRO OF NOVA SCOTIA
Painting Contractors
2785 Isleville St.
Halifax, B3K 3X1
(902) 479-3847
(800) GO CERTA
www.certapro.com/ns
CRESCO
Home Builder
7 Peruz Court, P.O. Box 48089
Bedford, B4A 3Z2
(902) 832-6666 ext22
www.cresco.ca
MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY QUALITY SOD
Sod Supply & Services
6706 Old Guysborough Road
Elderbank, B0N 1K0
(902) 384-2233
(800) 556-2272
www.mvqs.ca
SUNSPACE by THE PATIO SCREEN ROOM
Solarium/Sunroom
32 Henry Rd.
West Havre Boucher, B0H 1P0
(902) 234-2921
(866) 755-2972
www.thepatioscreenroom.com
GLENMAR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING LTD.
Air Condition and Heating - Contractor
1154 Fall River Rd.
Fall River, B2T 1E6
(902) 860-1746
www.glenmarheating.com
MAPLELEAF SEAMLESS EAVESTROUGHING LTD.
Eavestroughs
523 St. Andrews River Rd.
Shubenacadie, B0N 2H0
(902) 873-4433
www.mapleleafeaves.com
METRO SELF-STORAGE
Storage - Self Service
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
Halifax
(902) 450-5656
(877) 452-7942
www.metroselfstorage.acl.ca
METRO WINDOWS & DOORS LTD.
Windows & Doors
90 Raddall Ave.
Dartmouth, B3B 1T2
(902) 468-4373
www.metrowindows.ca
MCK KITCHEN & BATH
Kitchen Designers and Distributors
15 McQuade Lake Cres.
Halifax, B3S 1C4
(902) 445-1040
www.mckkitchenshalifax.ca
NUTRI-LAWN
Lawn Maintenance
101 Thornhill Dr., Unit 101
Dartmouth, B3B 1S2
(902) 468-8101
www.nutrilawn.com
RE/MAX NOVA
Real Estate
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
Nova Scotia
www.remaxnova.com
ROYAL ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP
Environmental Services | Waste Management
69 Colonel Joseph Scott Dr.
Lower Sackville, B4C 4B1
(902) 445-4500
www.regroupns.ca
TAYLOR FLOORING
Flooring
362 Lacewood Drive
Halifax, B3S 1M7
(902) 445-6400
www.taylorflooring.com
TOWER INTERIORS
Interior Designers
51 Laurentide Dr.
Halifax, B3M 2M9
(902) 455-1544
www.towerinteriors.ca
WISE CRACKS
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
31 Glendale Ave., Unit B
Lower Sackville, B4C 3J4
(902) 835-6763
(800) 587-7325
www.wisecracks.com
LIFESTYLE
ADAMS PHOTOGRAPHY INC.
Photography
1088 Cole Harbour Rd., Unit 2
Dartmouth, B2V 1E7
(902) 478-0558
www.adamsphotography.ca
CREDIT COUNSELLING SERVICES OF ATLANTIC CANADA
Credit and Debt Counselling Services
99 Wyse Rd., Unit 202
Dartmouth, B3A 4S5
(506) 633-3990
(888) 753-2227
www.solveyourdebts.com
EAST COAST SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES
School - Language
1256 Barrington St.
Halifax, B3J 1Y6
(902) 491-1526
www.ecslcanada.com
MARITIME DANCE ACADEMY
School - Dance
36 Duke St.
Bedford, B4A 2Z5
(902) 835-5776
www.maritimedanceacademy.com
PIATTO PIZZERIA + ENOTECA
Pizza Restaurant
5144 Morris St.
Halifax, B3J 0B3
(902) 406-0909
www.piattopizzeria.com
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.