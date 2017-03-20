Halitron, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire $4.5 Million Supply Company

Target Acquisition Generated $1.5M in Sales and $100K of Adjusted EBITDA for 2016

NEWTOWN, CT--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Halitron, Inc. (the "Company," "Halitron") ( OTC PINK : HAON), a holding company implementing a roll-up of sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, today announced that it has signed its first letter of intent since its $300,000 non-toxic equity raise which was required to boost Halitron's revenue to between $3 and $5 million annually.

Halitron announced on March 6, 2017 that it has closed and drew down on its first tranche of capital that is non-toxic funding.

The letter of intent is to acquire another company in the sales and manufacturing of retail supply products industry, which targets small to mid-size retailers throughout the Unites States.

The target acquisition generated $4.5 million sales and $300,000 in adjusted EBITDA over the trailing thirty-six months.

Bernard Findley, Halitron's President and CEO stated, "This targeted acquisition fits perfectly into the two-existing point of purchase supply brands while having incredible synergies to increase sales through cross-marketing opportunities and to significantly decrease costs through merging operations." The target acquisition will be folded into the operations of its two legacy brands CinchSigns and PiecesInPlaces.

Management is going through due diligence on the target acquisition and anticipates closing the transaction over the next 90 days.

Throughout 2016, Halitron acquired four legacy brands:

Two Printed Point of Purchase Supply Brands:

www.CinchSigns.com

www.PiecesInPlaces.com

Two Archival Grade Scrapbooking Supply Brands:

www.ArchivalPhotoPages.com

www.ArchivalMuseumSupplies.com.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc., a holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. The Company is structured with two Strategic Business Units; Sales & Marketing Division and a Manufacturing Division. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. For more information on Halitron, Inc., please visit: www.halitroninc.com.

Halitron is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

