Hall Render Celebrates 50 Years of Practicing Health Law

Founded in 1967 by William S. Hall, the firm grew to become Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman in 1984. Hall Render has since expanded beyond its Indianapolis roots, opening 11 additional offices that span the country from Anchorage, Alaska to Washington, D.C.

"I believe our firm is well positioned, both in terms of the knowledge and experience possessed by our attorneys and the geographic reach made possible by the firm's expansion, to better serve the health care industry across the country," said John Ryan, president and managing partner of Hall Render.

"Hall Render has grown because of our unwavering commitment to our clients," added Ryan. "We have forged a bond with our clients through our mutual pursuit of improving the health care industry, striving to make the highest quality of health care sustainable for future generations."

