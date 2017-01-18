Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Selects ClarionDoor's Insured Rating

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - ClarionDoor, Inc. (ClarionDoor), a cloud-based rating provider for insurance companies, managing general agencies (MGAs), and insurance organizations across all lines of business globally, is pleased to announce Hallmark Financial Services (Hallmark), a publicly-traded holding company focusing on personal, commercial and specialty lines, has selected Insured Rating to automate several lines of business for the company's underwriters and MGAs.

ClarionDoor's Insured Rating is a feature-rich, flexible, rating solution which has been developed from the ground up to operate, perform, and scale exclusively in the cloud. The modern technology platform on which Insured Rating is built provides all the tools and services necessary for rating any line of business, algorithm, or transaction type. Under the terms of the agreement, Hallmark and ClarionDoor will work together to implement Insured Rating specifically for general liability, commercial property, and inland marine lines of business for Hallmark's excess & surplus (E&S) lines-focused, contract binding operating unit, Hallmark Specialty Underwriters.

"By partnering with ClarionDoor it allows us to deliver a modern, user friendly, web-based rating solution to our MGAs and underwriters in a matter of months," said Don Meyer, president of Hallmark Specialty Underwriters, Inc. "The platform also allows Hallmark to have more control over the rating, underwriting, and reporting process for our commercial lines products."

Upon successful implementation, Hallmark's new rating solution will offer the ability to rate, quote, and bind, as well an efficient method of supporting the renewal process. Additionally, the web service feature will allow Hallmark to offer direct access to rates by MGAs and third-party comparative rating vendors.

Another key component of the agreement includes the development of a policy forms service that will display a list of required and optional forms on the Hallmark quote letter. This feature also provides the ability to view the actual policy form by simply on the clicking on the hyperlink in the quote letter.

"This selection is largely based on Hallmark's confidence in ClarionDoor's ability to provide fully-automated rating complemented by a number of time-saving features," says Patrick McCall, chief sales officer at ClarionDoor. "In working with the Hallmark representatives throughout the sales process, we jointly developed several new features which will enable their agents and underwriting teams to provide quality service and a more efficient process for delivering insurance quotes."

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor delivers enterprise-class, web-based rating and quoting solutions to insurance organizations across all lines of business via the company's flagship product, Insured Rating. By embracing cloud technologies, industry standards and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, ClarionDoor's experienced team of insurance and technology professionals helps insurance organizations quickly generate accurate, real-time insurance quotes and on-demand reports via Insured Rating's integrated analytics capabilities. For more information about ClarionDoor or Insured Rating, please contact Patrick McCall at 570.645.5050 or pat.mccall@clariondoor.com, or visit the company's website at www.clariondoor.com

About Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a diversified specialty property/casualty insurer with offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Hallmark markets, underwrites and services over half a billion dollars annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL." For more information about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., please visit www.hallmarkgrp.com.