Halloween Celebrations Can Turn Scary When Someone Drives Impaired -- Plan Ahead For a Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - An evening of celebration can turn into a real-life horror story when someone makes the decision to drive impaired. MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are urging Canadians to keep the scary moments at the parties and off the roads this Halloween by planning ahead for a sober ride home.

"As Canadians prepare to celebrate Halloween this weekend and next week, we're asking everyone to put the keys away if they're going to be drinking or consuming drugs," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "Driving impaired could end with a licence suspension, thousands of dollars in fines, jail time, or, worst of all, a death or injury. Leave the driving to someone sober."

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. Everyone can help keep roads safe this Halloween:

Don't drive impaired.

Don't ride with an impaired driver.

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

"Getting behind the wheel impaired is a decision that could haunt you forever," said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Michel. "Don't risk your own life or the lives of others. Plenty of options are available for a safe and sober ride. Plan ahead before the celebrations begin."

Make a sober ride home your priority this Halloween. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

