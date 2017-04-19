Hamilton Consumers Meet With Brad Spencer From Path Employment Services

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - PATH Employment Services is a sixth year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Employment Agency in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 1972 and is Hamilton's leading Employment Services Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR AGENCY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: As an employment service our staff make a huge difference in the lives of the individuals we work with in helping them connect to jobs. Most people understand what it is like to be unemployed and to be looking for work. It's hard to be in that position. Now imagine how it would be to have the support of an experienced employment counsellor that would work with you. They look out for you and help you to stay motivated. They are there over the ups and downs until you've successfully made the transition to your new job. Imagine receiving this support at no cost to you. That's what PATH does! Every individual matters to our staff. We customize service to respond to our clients' needs and we want to be that winning agency for each of them.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: PATH is not a one size fits all kind of agency. We work alongside our clients to learn about their needs then develop plans that overcome the obstacles they face to getting good, meaningful jobs. Our staff are well trained with specialized courses. They keep up to date on the resources available in the community and can present options and open doors that can change a person's life. They are skilled in problem solving and have unique strategies that help break big challenges into smaller achievable steps. Relationships are very important for PATH. We work closely with employers across the full spectrum of our economy. We also collaborate with other organizations, service providers and government.

PATH is also a non-profit charity and works solely to serve the interests of people in our community.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: PATH is dependent on government funding and appreciates that tax payers demand good value for their tax dollars. Winning this award provides validity to this investment and the trust this community has placed in PATH. This year PATH celebrates 45 years of fostering an inclusive workforce and helping people with disabilities get jobs. We take our reputation seriously.

Whether they're family or a friend, everybody knows someone with a disability. Tell them about us. We're here to help!

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: PATH needs to convince employers that being inclusive and hiring people with disabilities is good for their businesses. 1.85 million people in Ontario have a disability. That represents a huge pool of largely untapped talent. Studies have shown that work attendance and productivity are equal and in some cases better than employees without disabilities. Workers with disabilities bring a lot of positive traits with the main ones being loyalty and diligence.

GETTING TO KNOW BRAD SPENCER

BUSINESS MOTTO… Never, never, never give up.

LIKE THE MOST IN MY JOB… The relationships I've developed with our board, our staff and many members of our community. I am a big supporter of the Rotary Club. What a great way to do even more in serving this community!

LEARNED ON THE JOB… Change brings opportunity.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Each person that we connect to good, meaningful jobs. Each client is our biggest success. Jobs are about who we are, being productive and making a contribution.

IN MY IPOD… Blood Sweat and Tears, More and More

WHILE NOT WORKING… Go on canoe trips with our family.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136274/PATH_Employment_PR_2017_REVISED-362c8b19db25bc0f8ba98ecf6d446ee7.pdf